Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko believes that the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix flopped based on F1’s “great expectations”.

With Formula 1 already visiting the United States for grands prix in Austin and Miami, from 2023 a third event in the nation joined the calendar, as the series embraced the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas, an event for which F1 itself is the promoter.

Helmut Marko not feeling the love for Las Vegas GP

The drama surrounding Carlos Sainz hitting a drain with his Ferrari in practice proved just a hiccup for the on-track action at the first Las Vegas GP in 2023, an ultimately thrilling race, as F1 prepares to contest the sequel this weekend.

However, the current Las Vegas GP contract runs only until the end of F1 2025, with Marko suggesting that the grand debut did not prove so grand after all.

Asked by OE24 how much he is looking forward to the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Marko replied: “It’s limited. This crazy city, the gambling machines you have to pass on your way through the hotel lobby, the race at night… well.

“Last year’s luck was that the race was great – but the event as a whole didn’t fulfil the great expectations by far.

“What’s more, the GP doesn’t have much support from the local population. Because almost everything is cordoned off, you have to take long detours everywhere. Due to the poor flight connections, we also have to arrive a day early.”

F1 2024 head-to-heads going into Las Vegas GP

👉 F1 2024: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

👉 F1 2024: Head-to-head qualifying record between team-mates

But, despite the gloomy picture painted by Marko, Red Bull could be given major reason to celebrate by the end of the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix, as Max Verstappen could secure his status as a four-time World Champion.

Verstappen only needs to outscore Lando Norris by three points around the Las Vegas Strip Circuit to secure a fourth successive title and put an official end to the McLaren driver’s F1 2024 charge which complicated Verstappen’s route to the title.

And if Verstappen goes on to seal the deal, the bulk of the credit goes to the Dutchman, so says Marko.

“I would gladly accept the additional hustle and bustle in Las Vegas for that,” said Marko on the prospect of Verstappen retaining the title in Las Vegas.

“It actually doesn’t look too bad for us: our car was also fast in the dry in Brazil, but Max was in a class of his own in the rain.

“If we win the title again this year, it will be mainly down to Max. With his exceptional driving skills, he covered up the phases in which the car really wasn’t good.”

Verstappen won the inaugural Las Vegas GP with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez joining him on the podium.

Read next: Lando Norris brutally waves off Red Bull threat ahead of crucial Las Vegas GP