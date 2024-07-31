Helmut Marko may have “lobbied” for Sergio Perez to be replaced but ultimately Christian Horner took the decision to retain him, claims Sky F1 reporter Craig Slater.

After weeks of speculation capped by a lacklustre performance at the Belgian Grand Prix, Red Bull surprised many a pundit and fan when they announced on Monday evening to the personnel in Milton Keynes that Perez “remains” as a Red Bull driver.

Sergio Perez ‘remains’ a Red Bull driver says Christian Horner

It had been widely speculated that his days with the team were numbered amidst a disappointing run of nine races off the podium which have cost Red Bull in the Constructors’ Championship.

A P7 at the Belgian Grand Prix, despite starting second on the grid, appeared according to Marko’s words to be the final straw.

But 24 hours later, Horner told Red Bull staff that Perez would remain Max Verstappen’s team-mate after the summer break.

“Checo remains a Red Bull Racing driver, despite all the speculation of late,” he said at the team’s headquarters. “We’re looking forward to seeing him perform at circuits where he’s done well before, after the summer break.”

It has now been suggested the team boss’s decision is just the latest chapter in the alleged Horner v Marko power struggle within Red Bull.

The Red Bull intra-team head-to-head for F1 2024

👉F1 2024: Head-to-head qualifying record between team-mates

👉F1 2024: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

Giving his take on the Perez announcement made by Horner, Sky F1’s Slater said: “A lot of speculation that Red Bull would replace Sergio Perez with either the young New Zealand driver Liam Lawson, or possibly Daniel Ricciardo who currently drives for the VCARB team, but there was an important meeting at Red Bull headquarters between Christian Horner and Helmut Marko, who is the special advisor with the team to discuss Perez’s future.

“Marko had his say on this, and given how cutting Helmut Marko was about Perez’s performance in Belgium, it was felt he would be lobbying potentially for his replacement.

“But that has not happened.

“Christian Horner ultimately has taken the decision that Sergio Perez will continue as Max Verstappen’s partner beyond the summer break.

“Along those lines he said Checo remains a Red Bull Racing driver despite recent speculation, and we look forward to seeing him perform at tracks he has previously excelled at after the summer break.

“So it was a decision because even though Max Verstappen is still in a comfortable position in the Drivers’ standings, McLaren really are closing in on Red Bull in the Constructors’ Championship, and ultimately at the end of the day that is the one that pays the money and gets the bonuses.

“And it’s Perez’s uneven points contribution compared to Max’s, if I can put it like that, it’s something like 30 per cent of the points Max Verstappen has in the same car which is really weaken their position there.

“But this has been Christian Horner’s decision ultimately, and he has decided that maybe the least disruptive thing to do is to change rider mid-season. So, he isn’t.

“He’s sending a signal that he is sticking with Sergio Perez and he expects an improvement after the summer break.”

Red Bull will line up on the grid at the first race after the summer break a mere 42 points ahead of McLaren in the Constructors’ Championship.

Read next: Follow PlanetF1.com’s WhatsApp channel for all the F1 breaking news!