Helmut Marko makes Max Verstappen admission on Christian Horner sack

Helmut Marko has revealed Max Verstappen was aware of Red Bull’s decision to sack Christian Horner, but wouldn’t say anything beyond that.

Despite being instrumental in transforming Red Bull from an energy drink-owned Formula 1 team into a powerhouse, Horner was sacked by the team in the wake of the British Grand Prix.

Helmut Marko: I don’t want to say more about it

The announcement brought an immediate end to his 20-year tenure that included eight Constructors’ Championship titles and six Drivers’ crowns.

Red Bull did not explain why Horner was sacked, the one-sentence press release reading: ‘Red Bull has released Christian Horner from his operational duties with effect from today (9 July 2025) and has appointed Laurent Mekies as CEO of Red Bull Racing.’

It has been speculated that it was Red Bull’s final throw of the dice in their bid to retain Max Verstappen amid rumours he could be off to Mercedes at the end of the season.

‘Team Verstappen’, it has been claimed, reportedly wanted Horner to have less influence and power at Red Bull after months of tension following the team principal’s scandal and Red Bull’s declining results.

Verstappen has yet to speak publicly about Horner’s exit, although the Dutch racing driver did post on Instagram in the wake of the announcement.

“From my first race win, to four world championships, we have shared incredible successes,” Verstappen wrote. “Winning memorable races and breaking countless records.

“Thank you for everything, Christian.”

According to Marko, Verstappen was made aware of the team’s decision to sack Horner.

“Max was informed, I don’t want to say more about it,” he told OE24.

The big question now is, will Verstappen remain a Red Bull driver in F1 2026?

The 27-year-old has been heavily linked to Mercedes with George Russell reigniting the rumours when the Briton, speaking about his future as he’s out of contract at the end of this season, said Verstappen is in “ongoing” talks with Toto Wolff.

Russell is the Mercedes driver who would make way if Verstappen switched to the Silver Arrows.

Former F1 driver turned Sky pundit Martin Brundle believes Verstappen will stay, at least for 2026.

“I mean, every point, podium, victory and World Championship Max has – through his own genius driving, it must be said – is in a Red Bull Car, and he’s often said he wants to see his career out there, if he can,” he said.

“But then, you know, they’re debuting their own engine for the first time next year, in what is going to be the biggest change in Formula 1 history of car and power unit at the same time.

“Christian has been in the seat and driving that aspect of the team along completely.

“So we know that Max has an exit clause based on where he is in the World Championship at the end of this month. Does this mean he’s more likely to go, more like stay? I can only surmise it means he’s more likely to stay at the team.”

