Former Red Bull driver Mark Webber is “intensively” chasing negotiations with the team about signing his client, McLaren’s Oscar Piastri.

That is the claim made by Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko, who is teasing a shock F1 driver market twist to come down the line.

Could Oscar Piastri swap McLaren for Red Bull?

Piastri is no stranger to causing a stir in the driver market, famously rejecting Alpine’s call-up to replace Fernando Alonso for a 2023 McLaren switch, in a case which went before Formula 1’s Contract Recognition Board. Could the Aussie be on the move again?

Piastri is managed by his compatriot Mark Webber, who raced for Red Bull from 2007-13, and according to Marko, Webber is extremely keen to open talks with Red Bull over a move for Piastri.

With Sergio Perez’s future at Red Bull uncertain, F1-Insider.com claim that the team is eyeing Piastri to be Max Verstappen’s F1 2026 team-mate or replacement.

Verstappen has been linked with both Mercedes and Aston Martin, with Marko and Red Bull team principal Christian Horner confirming a performance-related exit clause exists in Verstappen’s deal which runs to the end of 2028.

Piastri’s current McLaren contract expires at the end of F1 2026.

“Let’s put it this way: Mark Webber is intensively seeking conversation,” Marko claimed to F1-Insider.com on that rumour.

Six-time F1 race winner Ralf Schumacher told the German publication that he views Piastri as an ideal Verstappen replacement should the three-time World Champion in future depart Red Bull.

“If I were Red Bull, I would also endeavour to get Piastri,” said Schumacher.

“He is not only a super talent, but also extremely hard-nosed. He will get even better in the future and the small disadvantages he still has compared to Norris will soon disappear.

“Furthermore, Red Bull cannot rely on Verstappen still being in the team in 2026. They have to be prepared for that. Piastri would be the ideal replacement. I am therefore very curious to see how McLaren will approach the Piastri issue in the future.”

Sometimes a bold F1 move pays off

Verstappen and Red Bull looked to be sailing to a fresh title double in F1 2024, though McLaren surged forward to complicate matters, usurping Red Bull at the top of the Constructors’ Championship with their buffer at 40 points going into the final five rounds of the season.

The Drivers’ title meanwhile is not a formality for Verstappen, though the Dutchman gave his hopes a major boost in Austin by ending Lando Norris’ whittling away of his advantage, Verstappen stretching his lead to 57 points.

Piastri, who is 50 points behind McLaren team-mate Norris in the standings, has expressed a willingness to support the Brit’s title charge, though Verstappen has said that he would not be accepting number two driver status in Piastri’s position.

“For me, he’s definitely not a [number two driver] and if I was him I would never accept it,” Verstappen told Motorsport.com.

“For me, it’s easy to talk, of course, because I’ve been in Formula 1 for 10 years and it’s Oscar’s second season, so it is always harder to put your foot down.

“But he’s just a great F1 driver who doesn’t deserve it to give up wins and positions and play second fiddle because he’s asked to.”

In response to Verstappen’s words, Piastri said the situation at McLaren is not a case of him being Norris’ wingman.

“Personally I think Max is a pretty straightforward guy. He says what he thinks. We all know that,” Piastri told the media including PlanetF1.com at the US Grand Prix.

“So I think in my position I don’t see it as being a number one, number two.

“If I put in good performances and deserve them on merit then as we’ve said before… Baku is a perfect example, really, of not giving up everything this season purely for the benefit of Lando.

“[I’m] trying to help the team as best as I can. So it’s not simply number one, number two. We still have the same car, we still have the same opportunities and last weekend [in Singapore] Lando did a better job than me and won the race.

“I appreciate his [Verstappen’s] support, but it’s not really how I view it.”

