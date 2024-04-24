Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko is having none of the idea that Max Verstappen dominating Formula 1 is “boring”, arguing that we all need to “appreciate it”.

Having strolled to the title in 2022 and 2023, making it three in a row, Verstappen already looks unstoppable in his pursuit of a fourth World Championship after winning four of the opening five races, while also unleashing a mighty show of pace to win the Sprint last time out in China.

Helmut Marko insists Max Verstappen dominance not ‘boring’

And with something of a two-tier Championship again emerging – Verstappen and the rest – the debate over how this is impacting Formula 1’s entertainment value has received fresh momentum.

Among those sounding the alarm is McLaren’s Lando Norris who finished runner-up to Verstappen in the Chinese Grand Prix, but Marko is clear that Verstappen’s stranglehold on F1 should not be judged as “boring”.

“It’s not boring at all,” Marko told De Telegraaf.

“If the achievements of a sportsman are extraordinary, then you have to accept and be able to appreciate it. And above all, don’t say it’s boring. It’s Max’s credit.”

PlanetF1.com recommends

The F1 2024 Drivers’ Championship standings without Max Verstappen

Revealed: The F1 2024 Constructors’ Championship without Red Bull

Verstappen has consistently made it clear that the Grand Prix is his focus on a Formula 1 race weekend, though his qualifying record has been flawless so far in F1 2024 too with five poles out of five.

Marko joked it was “about time” Verstappen sorted his qualifying out, while on a serious note praised the work which Verstappen has done with his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase – affectionately known as ‘GP’ – to ensure that he can master both qualifying and the race in the Red Bull RB20.

“In terms of qualifying, Max has clearly taken a step. It was about time, because in terms of pole positions he is still a bit behind compared to victories,” said Marko with a smile.

“He’s even better than last year. Max can focus even more and find a better set-up with GP so that the car is good enough for qualifying, but at the same time he also keeps his lead in the race.”

Verstappen over the years has developed a reputation for destroying his Red Bull team-mates, though current partner Sergio Perez has started his audition to secure a new contract in very strong fashion, having claimed a trio of P2 finishes and a P3 across the opening five races.

And in a major boost for Perez, Marko has been left asking what more could they want from the Mexican?

“Sergio knows his place, does the maximum and is second in the championship,” said Marko. “What else do you want to achieve?”

Verstappen’s lead over Perez at the top of the Drivers’ Championship currently stands at 25 points.

Read next – Revealed: The biggest winners and losers after first five F1 2024 races