Helmut Marko says Red Bull have to be “competitive throughout” the F1 2025 season if Max Verstappen is guaranteed to stay with the team.

Verstappen is contracted to remain until 2028, but Red Bull senior advisor Marko said the team has to be “realistic” and that there will be “no reason for Max to stay with us” if the new RB21 car is not competitive.

Marko: ‘If we don’t succeed, there is no reason for Max Verstappen to stay with us’

Red Bull started the F1 2024 season with the quickest package overall, with Verstappen taking an early lead in the Drivers’ standings, but found themselves overhauled by McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes at different rounds as the season progressed.

Through Verstappen’s consistency, he was able to wrap up the Drivers’ Championship with two races to spare in 2024, his fourth in succession, but Red Bull lost their Constructors’ crown to McLaren come season’s end.

Marko admitted the onus is on the team to provide him with a car that can fight at the front at all circuits if he is to challenge for another title, but remains confident that he will be able to do so if he is within range of Red Bull’s rivals.

If they are not able to be competitive enough, however, he worries that there is “no reason” for the reigning World Champion to remain a Red Bull driver despite his lengthy contract with the team.

“We have to provide him with a car with which he is able to win under his own steam,” Marko told F1-Insider.

“It can be one to two tenths of a second slower than others, but unlike last year’s car, it has to be competitive throughout the season and on every track.

“If we don’t succeed, there is no reason for Max to stay with us. You have to be realistic about that.”

Verstappen’s father Jos recently explained that “anything is possible” for the 27-year-old’s future, particularly if Red Bull are no longer able to fight at the front.

Verstappen said: “He can stay with Red Bull if he sees a point to it. His goal is still to be able to win races.

“If he feels that this is no longer possible at Red Bull, a move is not out of the question.”

