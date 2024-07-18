Although much of the talk in the lead-up to F1’s summer break relates to Sergio Perez, Helmut Marko is well aware there’s still speculation about Max Verstappen – but speculation is “all” it is.

Following on from Lewis Hamilton’s announcement he’s leaving Mercedes to Red Bull GmbH’s investigation into Christian Horner’s alleged inappropriate behaviour, Verstappen has found himself the subject of many a headline.

Helmut Marko on Max Verstappen: That’s all speculation

Said to be unhappy with the background politics at Red Bull, not helped by his father Jos Verstappen calling for Horner’s resignation, Verstappen has been publicly courted by Toto Wolff as he seeks a replacement for Hamilton.

The Dutchman, though, seemingly closed the door on that at the Austrian Grand Prix weekend when he said “yes” he would be a Red Bull driver in 2025.

But with Wolff questioning his exact words, and Mercedes winning two races on the trot, ‘Verstappen to Mercedes’ is once again making headlines.

Marko says it is nothing more than speculation.

“If, if. That’s all speculation,” he told OE24.

“We’re not going to go along with that, we’re focused on winning the World Championship. And that we make sure that [Sergio] Perez finds his way back to normal form.”

Although Verstappen has a contract with Red Bull that runs through to the end of the 2028 championship, there are clauses in place that allow the triple World Champion to walk away.

Marko confirmed this, saying: “There are clauses in Max’s contract that make it possible – if certain things happen – to leave the team at any time.”

But whether Mercedes’ pace could entice Verstappen to have a look at those clauses remains to be seen.

Although the team has won two on the trot, Hungary will be the true test of Mercedes’ improvements as up until now the W15 has fallen short in the heat.

Even in Austria, which was won by George Russell, he was lagging behind Red Bull and McLaren in the heat until Max Verstappen and Lando Norris collided.

“Normally they struggle in the heat,” Marko said. “But what is normal this season? We are experiencing such ups and downs that even we are sometimes at a loss.”

Red Bull lead the championship by 71 points, with Mercedes down in P4 on 221 points.

