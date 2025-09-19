Following a dominant drive to victory at Monza, there is plenty of focus on Max Verstappen and Red Bull at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Verstappen was forced to settle for sixth at the end of Friday practice, but has no reason to fear, as per Helmut Marko. Red Bull’s senior advisor believes a top three grid slot will be secured, which will put Verstappen in the hunt for back-to-back victories.

Max Verstappen: Azerbaijan Grand Prix victory contender?

Verstappen upset the odds to triumph over McLaren last time out at the Italian Grand Prix. The reigning four-time World Champion will look to be a thorn in McLaren’s side again in Baku, where the papaya team could re-secure their Constructors’ crown in record quick time.

It was Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari setting the Baku Friday pace, Hamilton heading a one-two result from Charles Leclerc. Verstappen was six-tenths off the pace.

However, Marko does not see such an alarming gap in need of addressing for qualifying.

“The long runs, we are promising,” he began.

“I think we are in a position to fight on the front. On the qualifying lap, we must find one tenth, one tenth and a half. But that’s possible with fine-tuning.”

Clarifying that “roughly half a tenth” of the deficit can be explained by the engine mode which Verstappen was using, Marko added: “So that means also in qualifying we are not so far off.”

More Azerbaijan GP talking points from PlanetF1.com

👉 Why McLaren won’t loosen the reins on Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri battle even after team title

👉 Liam Lawson makes stark Red Bull claim with Isack Hadjar advice issued

With that in mind, Marko laid out his prediction for how the Azerbaijan GP weekend plays out for Red Bull.

“I think we can prove here that it was not a one-off event,” said Marko.

“I believe we will be top three tomorrow in qualifying, and that means we can also fight in the race for the win.

“So the momentum goes. The car has a wider window, and it’s easier to set up. So that definitely is a step forward.”

There is a giant question mark hanging over McLaren going into Baku qualifying day. Oscar Piastri suffered from an engine issue in FP1 and an FP2 wall whack, while Lando Norris went a step further and clattered the Turn 4 wall in FP2, ending his session there and then.

The end result was Norris 10th and Piastri 12th.

“They both hit the wall, so their qualifying time is not representative,” Marko warned on McLaren.

A P1 and P3 finish would be enough to confirm McLaren as back-to-back Constructors’ champions.

Read next – Azerbaijan GP: Hamilton tops FP2 as Norris hits the wall, Piastri under investigation