Having claimed following the Bahrain GP that “the concern is great” that Max Verstappen could depart Red Bull, Helmut Marko now says this will never happen as long as they re-deliver a front-running car.

However, that comes with the caveat of Red Bull senior advisor Marko predicting more difficult times to come in the next two race weekends, and suggesting the clock is ticking to ensure Verstappen remains an F1 2025 title contender.

A leading Red Bull key to keeping Verstappen: Is it achievable?

Racing to P6 only from P7 on the grid, Verstappen cut a frustrated figure following the Bahrain Grand Prix, as race winner Oscar Piastri moved ahead of him into P2 in the Drivers’ Championship.

That result added a fresh spark to talk over Verstappen’s Red Bull future, speculation which is never far away from bubbling up, with Mercedes and Aston Martin often the teams linked with a move for the reigning four-time World Champion.

It has been reported that within Verstappen’s Red Bull contract – running until the end of 2028 – sits an exit clause which he could trigger should be spend a considerable amount of time outside the top three in the Championship.

And after Bahrain, Marko appeared to be growing fearful that Verstappen could activate it if things did not improve.

“The concern is great,” Marko admitted to Sky Deutschland.

“As I said, improvements have to come in the near future so that he has a car with which he can win again. We have to create a basis with a car so that he can fight for the World Championship.”

Marko reiterated that need for a title-challenging Red Bull ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, but had shifted his tone from concerned, to confident, stating that such an improvement takes a possible Verstappen exit completely off the table.

“I’ve said it many times, Max’s primary goal is the World Championship, and if we give him the car he needs for that, the question of a move won’t even arise,” Marko told Kleine Zeitung.

However, while Verstappen is only eight points behind Lando Norris and top spot, Marko’s prediction for the coming races will be of little comfort.

McLaren has won three of the opening four grands prix in F1 2025, with Verstappen upsetting the odds to take pole and the win at Suzuka.

“Bahrain hurt, falling from victory [in Japan] to a midfield position was obviously not the plan, and the car lacks balance, which causes the tyres to overheat, and one thing follows another,” Marko continued.

“The races in Jeddah and Miami will be really difficult for us.”

That does not leave much time for Red Bull to achieve a goal set by Marko which he views as critical if Verstappen is to remain in the title hunt.

“If we want to stay in the title fight, we need a podium in the next three races,” Marko warns.

