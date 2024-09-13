Never mind Mercedes, Helmut Marko has warned Red Bull could lose Max Verstappen to Aston Martin as Adrian Newey’s arrival will create an “upward trend” – but he has also warned Verstappen, too.

Red Bull’s long-time design guru Newey will join Aston Martin next season having been named in the newly-created role of Managing Technical Partner. He will also become a shareholder.

Helmut Marko hasn’t ruled out Max Verstappen heading to Aston Martin

In his new role, which begins in March 2025, the Briton will oversee the design of Aston Martin’s 2026 Formula 1 car although his influence could also be felt on the 2025 car late in the year.

It’s a huge coup for Aston Martin, who beat the likes of Ferrari and Alpine to his signature, while Mercedes and Williams were also reportedly interested.

But with Aston Martin offering Newey “total control and responsibility”, his manager Eddie Jordan says akin to that of a team principal, it’s the Silverstone team that could join the list of those celebrating an Adrian Newey-designed championship-winning car.

And they could even do so with Max Verstappen behind the wheel.

More on Adrian Newey’s move to Aston Martin

👉Adrian Newey’s gardening leave explained: How F1 legend will spend his final days at Red Bull

👉 Adrian Newey: All you need to know about his sensational Aston Martin move

Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack has made it clear that the “door for Max Verstappen is always open”, and Marko reckons he could one day walk through it.

“Max drives where he can win,” the Red Bull motorsport advisor told Kleine Zeitung.

“Aston Martin has the most modern factory, the wind tunnel will be operational next year and Honda engines will be added to that. Everything fits.

“And if you look at history, it is clear: wherever Newey has gone, there has been an upward trend. I don’t know why it should be any different at Aston Martin.”

Marko, however, believes it will also take time for Newey’s influence to be felt on the Aston Martin F1 car.

“Adrian Newey cannot start until March 1, 2025, which is already relatively late. The whole team at Aston Martin certainly needs to get used to each other first,” he added.

As such the 81-year-old says it’s up to Red Bull to continue showing Verstappen they can give him a championship-winning car.

“He knows that he can win titles with us too if we can get through this World Championship now. That is also an absolute must,” he said.

Verstappen was asked about Aston Martin’s open door comment but told the media in Baku that today his focus is on helping Red Bull reclaim their position as the team to beat on the track.

“I have other worries at the moment, that I’m paying a lot of attention to, that I’m working on,” he said. “So that is something maybe for the future that I think about but not now.”

Read next: Amanda Newey sets record straight on Lewis Hamilton ‘disrespect’ accusation