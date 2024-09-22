Helmut Marko weighs in on McLaren ‘mini DRS’ saga with ‘no grey area’ assessment

Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko says “there is no grey area” when it comes to McLaren’s so-called ‘mini DRS’ rear wing, urging the FIA to either change the rules or ban the device.

McLaren took the lead of the Constructors’ Championship for the first time since March 2014 at last weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, where Oscar Piastri collected his second career victory.

Helmut Marko: ‘No grey area’ in McLaren ‘mini DRS’ debate

The Woking-based team enter Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix with a 20-point lead over Red Bull, who were knocked off the top of the standings for the first time since May 2022 in Baku.

McLaren’s low-downforce rear wing caught the eye in Baku, with television pictures showing the top element lifting to open a slot gap at speed on the straights, improving the straight-line performance of the MCL38 car.

Despite passing mandatory deflection tests in the pit lane in Baku, McLaren announced on Friday in Singapore that the team have “proactively offered to make some minor adjustments to the wing following conversations with the FIA.”

The statement came after Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and technical director Pierre Waché met with Nikolas Tombazis, the FIA’s single-seater technical director, late on Thursday night to air concerns over McLaren’s rear wing.

It is unclear at this stage whether a formal complaint was lodged by Red Bull, with the rear wing also attracting the attention of Fred Vasseur, the Ferrari team principal, who described the device as “more than borderline” in Friday’s press conference in Singapore.

Marko has offered a clear-cut assessment of the situation, insisting there is “no grey area” despite the McLaren rear wing passing the FIA’s deflection tests.

He told Sky Germany: “Like most viewers, we saw it on television. And we then saw the wing flexing.

The rules tell us that the wing must not be built so that it can bend while driving. The inspection is one thing, they passed that, but what happens in the race is another story.

“There is no grey area. It says exactly [in the rules] that the wing must not change aerodynamically while driving, so either you do another testing method or you change the rules or you ban this wing.

“The wing bends and there is time gain.”

Marko’s comments come after Red Bull Max Verstappen, currently nursing a 59-point lead over Lando Norris in the Drivers’ standings with seven races remaining, claimed McLaren’s front wing should also be under scrutiny as the flexi-wing row escalates.

Addressing McLaren’s rear wing before the team offered to make changes, he said: “Of course, I’ve seen the footage.

“That’s the beautiful side of social media, right? Everyone has the video ready. And then, of course, a lot of discussion is made.

“It’s quite clear, of course, that it’s moving at speed. It might be smart, might not be smart, but at the end of the day, it’s up to the FIA of course to decide if it’s legal or not.

“Of course, Baku is not the first time that it was used, so there were other tracks as well. I guess it’s important to come up with a clarification.

“But that’s not only on the rear wing, it’s the front wing as well.

“What is allowed? How much is it allowed to bend? All these kind of things, so we just have to wait and see.”

Verstappen’s comments were echoed by team-mate Sergio Perez, who said “it is clear” that the McLaren rear wing is “out[side] of the regulations.”

