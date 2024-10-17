Reiterating his belief that Max Verstappen will win the F1 2024 title, Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko says McLaren “probably waited too long” to fully back Lando Norris.

The autumn break is over as F1 2024 resumes in Austin, where Norris will look to strengthen his title hopes after a dominant victory last time out in Singapore.

Helmut Marko claims critical McLaren error in Lando Norris title bid

With six grands prix and three sprints to go, Norris has reduced Verstappen’s Drivers’ Championship lead to 52 points, as McLaren sense the opportunity to challenge for both titles having committed to backing Norris and his charge. But, Marko thinks McLaren did that too late.

Asked what factors work against Norris in his push to reel in Verstappen, Marko told OE24: “There is a certain upward trend for us.

“However, I have to admit: We’ve recently had the same problems as Ferrari and Mercedes: one time it works, then it doesn’t work again, although we don’t know why that is. McLaren is consistently fast.

“But they have probably waited too long to make a clear commitment to Norris. As a result, he is still a long way behind Max, who we hope will now have a car in which he has more confidence. Our technicians have new parts and are optimistic.”

Marko claimed “mental weakness” to Norris in backing Verstappen to win his fourth straight title in F1 2024, and doubled down on that stance as Verstappen, without a win in his last eight races, now prepares to tackle two tracks in the Circuit of The Americas and next weekend the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, which play to his strengths, as per Marko.

Verstappen returns to COTA chasing a fourth straight victory, while the same will be true at Mexico’s Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

“Because he is the best mentally and as a driver,” Marko replied when asked why he backed Verstappen to win his fourth consecutive title. “Norris is weak at the start, and he’s not the strongest mentally.

“The pressure increases with every race, because in reality he has to win every time to catch up. Max finds it easier to defend. And with Austin and a week later in Mexico, there are now two circuits that suit him really well.”

Refresh your F1 Sprint knowledge

👉 F1 Sprint explained: New rules, format and how it differs from standard F1 races

👉 F1 jargon decoded: Breaking down what key Formula 1 words mean

And Red Bull certainly have not given up on a fresh title double in F1 2024, having fallen 41 points behind McLaren.

If Verstappen can end his victory drought, Marko expects that crucially to drag team-mate Sergio Perez back into the mix too.

Asked how Red Bull will approach the US GP F1 Sprint weekend, Marko replied: “We have to get the car right in the first practice session, which hasn’t exactly been our strength in recent events.

“If Max starts winning again, then Checo will be right back at the front, and then we’ll also be back in the race for the Constructors’ Championship.”

Read next: FIA take immediate action after suspicions of floor trick exploit