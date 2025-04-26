Helmut Marko identifies key reason to rule out Mercedes and Audi exit fears

With the European automotive sector facing financial difficulties, Red Bull’s Helmut Marko was asked whether Mercedes and Audi could re-think their Formula 1 involvement.

Marko though would respond by pointing to the financial incentives for such brands to remain in Formula 1, with the budget cap meaning that the days of a team haemorrhaging money are over. Instead, it is now a profitable venture.

Modern F1 a financial pull for manufacturers like Mercedes and Audi?

Formula 1 is approaching a major regulatory reset for F1 2026, when smaller, lighter cars will be introduced, powered by new engines, featuring a 50/50 split between electrical power and an internal combustion engine running on fully-sustainable biofuels.

Mercedes will be looking to repeat their magic from 2014 when the V6 turbo-hybrid era began, that year marking the start of Mercedes’ eight consecutive Constructors’ Championship wins.

Audi meanwhile will morph Sauber into its works team as they arrive on the scene for F1 2026.

However, with Audi’s parent brand Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz among the European car manufacturers feeling the squeeze, Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko was quizzed on whether this could threaten the long-term future of Mercedes and Audi in Formula 1?

His reply suggested definitely not, as under the budget cap which has limited what teams can spend per season since 2021, Marko said an F1 outfit is now a money-making entity, and business is booming for F1 in general.

“The economic situation is currently incredibly difficult, but the budget cap means that a Formula 1 team has become a business case and is profitable,” Marko told Kleine Zeitung.

“Most teams are earning money and the sponsors are already coming from completely different sectors and no longer from the car industry.

“Popularity is increasing and the proportion of women among the fans is also growing. There are also far more Grand Prix fans than free dates in the calendar – this can make it difficult for some established races.”

F1 2026 explained

👉 Explained: The 2026 engine regulations set to seriously shake up Formula 1

👉 F1 2025 v F1 2026: Nine key questions ahead of huge regulation changes

Ford will also make its return to Formula 1 in 2026 working in partnership with Red Bull, which will take the plunge as an engine manufacturer for the first time, while Cadillac are also on their way.

Initially to be powered by Ferrari, the FIA recently confirmed that Cadillac’s parent brand General Motors had been accepted as a new F1 engine manufacturer from 2029.

Marko believes Cadillac can make a strong start to F1 life, though he is intrigued to find out whether any logistical challenges will get in the way.

“When one of the world’s largest car manufacturers comes into Formula 1 with such a traditional brand, you always benefit from it,” said Marko on Cadillac F1. “In my youth, Cadillac was an absolute dream car, now they want to gain a foothold again.

“They could also be successful straight away because – Cadillac’s parent company General Motors has a stake in Ferrari – they are starting with Ferrari engines.

“The only exciting thing will be how they manage the fragmentation of the locations – the engine factory in North Carolina and the team location in England, from which everything is to be managed.”

Read next – Explained: Why F1 2026 engine rule changes are being discussed at F1 Commission meeting