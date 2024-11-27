Marko casts ‘nowhere near enough’ Cadillac F1 verdict in rare Toto Wolff agreement

General Motors will pay the Formula 1 teams an eye-watering $450m anti-dilution fee, but Helmut Marko says that’s not enough considering the investments the teams have made over the last decade.

After years of back-and-forth, Formula 1 announced on Monday that it had reached an “agreement in principle” for General Motors to field an 11th team in 2026 when the American giant will race under its Cadillac brand.

Helmut Marko: The payment that Cadillac is making is nowhere near enough

“With Formula 1’s continued growth plans in the US, we have always believed that welcoming an impressive US brand like GM/Cadillac to the grid and GM as a future power unit supplier could bring additional value and interest to the sport,” said Greg Maffei, president of Liberty Media.

“We credit the leadership of General Motors and their partners with significant progress in their readiness to enter Formula 1.

“We are excited to move forward with the application process for the GM/Cadillac team to enter the Championship in 2026.”

Speaking to the media days before the announcement, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said that while he would welcome a team backed by General Motors, any new team would have to help grow Formula 1’s revenue.

“I think if a team can add to the championship, particularly if GM decides to come in as a team owner, that is a different story,” he said. “As long as it is creative, that means we’re growing the popularity of the sport, we’re growing the revenue of the sport, then no team will be ever against it. So I’m putting my hope in there.”

Revenue was the big sticking point as F1 debated accepting an 11th team with the teams vehemently opposed to splitting the prize pot 11 ways without proper compensation.

That compensation though is set to come in a hiked anti-dilution fee with BBC Sport reporting that senior sources have told the publication that General Motors will have to pay $450million. That’s more than double today’s $200m.

Marko says that’s not enough.

Told of Wolff’s comment by OE24, the Red Bull motorsport advisor said: “That’s right. The payment that Cadillac is making is nowhere near enough to compensate for what we have invested a lot of money in over ten years.”

The Formula 1 teams have seen sharp growth in the last decade, powered by the launch of Netflix’s Drive to Survive docuseries which has brought younger fans to the sport.

A decade ago the leading Formula 1 teams were valued at around $494million by Forbes, today on average the ten teams are worth $1.88 billion. Ferrari tops the table at $3.9billion followed by Mercedes at $3.8billion.

Such is the value of the teams, Red Bull reportedly turned down an offer of more than $1billion for their junior team, AlphaTauri.

Marko hopes General Motors and Cadillac play their part in continuing Formula 1’s growth.

“Even if the existing teams don’t benefit much from it at first, a name like Cadillac with General Motors in the background is certainly an advantage,” he said.

