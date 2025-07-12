Marko speaks out on Oscar Piastri penalty with Russell comparison
Red Bull Racing special advisor Helmut Marko has admitted that he and the team don’t quite understand the 10-second penalty Oscar Piastri received during the British Grand Prix.
In a column for Speedweek, Marko requested more continuity in stewarding decisions as a result.
Helmut Marko calls for consistency with Oscar Piastri penalty
McLaren’s Oscar Piastri looked as if he were going to dominate the 2025 British Grand Prix until a penalty handed his victory off to teammate Lando Norris.
Piastri was able to overtake polesitter Max Verstappen in the early stages of a weather-impacted race, after which point he amassed an impressive lead over the competition as the race was regularly stalled by weather and safety cars.
Coming into Lap 22, Piastri was heading off the field behind the safety car when the lights went out. In response, Piastri braked hard, forcing second-placed Verstappen to take evasive action to avoid hitting him.
Stewards were quick to act; they deemed Piastri’s braking had been “erratic” and therefore dangerous, which resulted in him taking a 10-second penalty.
Verstappen, meanwhile, seemed to perhaps lose concentration as a result of the McLaren driver’s sudden braking; when the track went green, he lost control of his RB21 and dropped back to 10th.
More McLaren F1 analysis:
👉 How McLaren sharpened the MCL39 into a versatile, all-circuit contender