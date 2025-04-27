Oscar Piastri may be leading the Drivers’ Championship race, “however”, questions Helmut Marko, does he have the consistency to hold onto it?

The most consistent driver of the F1 2025 championship, Piastri took control of the standings last time out in Saudi Arabia when he claimed his third win in five Grands Prix.

The big ‘however’ for Oscar Piastri…

The Australian driver held his nerve in the face of Max Verstappen’s controversial Turn 1 challenge where the pole-sitter held onto the lead by cutting across the run-off area to win in Saudi Arabia.

Piastri lined up second on the grid behind Verstappen but got the better launch to challenge him into Turn 1, the McLaren driver gaining the apex at the corner.

As such he had the right to the corner and held his line, Verstappen taking to the run-off area to try to stay ahead.

Piastri calmly told McLaren that Verstappen “needs to give that back”, but as the Red Bull driver didn’t, opting instead to take advantage of the clear air ahead of him, he was given a five-second time penalty.

F1 2025: The season’s winners and losers

👉 The results of the F1 2025 championship

👉 The updated Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship standings

That meant Piastri was rightfully leading the Grand Prix after Verstappen took his penalty and held on to win the Jeddah race by three seconds ahead of the World Champion.

The 25 points gave the 24-year-old the lead in the standings for the first time in his F1 career, elevating him ahead of Norris and Verstappen.

Piastri, despite a costly off at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, sits 10 points ahead of his McLaren team-mate and a further two points ahead of Verstappen.

But does he have the mettle to stay ahead?

That’s Marko’s big question, although to be fair on Piastri give his calm nature and level head, it could be more mind games than a genuine question.

“Piastri has now taken over the world championship lead for the first time in his career and is making himself the main rival with performances like those in recent races,” the Red Bull motorsport advisore wrote in his speedweek column.

“However, it remains to be seen whether Oscar can maintain this level of performance throughout the season.

“Last year, there were one or two tracks where the Australian fell slightly or significantly behind Lando Norris.”

Although Piastri made a few mistakes in his first two seasons in Formula 1, and started this year by losing points through an off in Australia, the Australian driver has largely held his nerve.

So much so that even Verstappen has noted it.

“I think I’ve said it before. People forget a little bit – last year was his second year. Now he’s in his third year, and he’s very solid. He’s very calm in his approach, and I like that,” he said in Jeddah.

“It shows on track. He delivers when he has to, barely makes mistakes – and that’s what you need when you want to fight for a championship.

“And I think with Mark [Webber, Piastri’s manager and a former Red Bull driver] by his side, he’s helping him a lot. It’s great. People learn from their own careers – that’s what I had with my dad, and Mark is advising Oscar.

“At the end of the day, Oscar is using his talent, and that’s great to see.”

Read next: Can Russell think of the title as he fills Lewis Hamilton’s old role?