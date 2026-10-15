Helmut Marko has backed Ralf Schumacher for calling out Christian Horner’s “absolute lie” after the former Red Bull team boss claimed Marko said the team did not “need” Max Verstappen.

Verstappen made his Formula 1 debut with Red Bull’s junior team in 2015 and was promoted to Red Bull Racing a year later. He has gone onto win 73 Grands Prix and four world titles in Red Bull colours.

Helmut Marko hits back at Christian Horner’s ‘absolute lie’ about Max Verstappen

Although Marko played an integral role in Horner being signed as Red Bull’s team principal in 2005, the relationship between the two deteriorated in their final seasons together.

According to Marko, who left Red Bull just months after Horner was dropped from his role as team boss and CEO, the “last years with Horner were not pleasant” as “filthy games were played”.

Horner, though, wasn’t happy with Marko and recently told The Times that he felt that he “was always mopping up the s***” that was caused by Marko.

It was, however, the former team principal’s claim about Marko in his forthcoming autobiography ‘Drive’ that has really irked the Austrian.

According to Horner, the Red Bull motorsport advisor called Jos Verstappen “a nightmare” when the topic of signing Max Verstappen was first discussed.

Marko, Horner, claims added: “We don’t need this one.”

But in a case of recollections may vary, Marko rubbished Horner’s version of the events.

“I’m ignoring it as much as possible. Ralf Schumacher handled it very well,” the 83-year-old told Austrian outlet OE24.

“I brought Max into Formula 1 and had to stand my ground against Horner at his first race for Red Bull in Barcelona.

“He thought Max was too young, too inexperienced.”

Schumacher made the comments on Sky Deutschland’s recent Backstage Boxengasse podcast, saying Marko was the one who pursued Verstappen.

Calling Horner’s comments an “absolute lie”, the German said: “Marko approached Max when he was just 11-and-a-half years old.

“At the time, Jos said it was still too early for him. The doctor, as you know him, was a bit miffed and said: ‘Okay, if you don’t want to, then so be it.'”

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It hasn’t been a good week for Horner, judging by comments from his former colleagues.

Verstappen was asked about his former team principal and told the Press Association that the paddock is a calmer place since the Briton’s exit.

“To be honest, I like to see that people get on,” he said. “It is not nice when you constantly have tension between people.

“Of course, from the outside, people like it, but honestly between the teams, it is better when you have just a friendly relationship.

“It is not as spicy, but I obviously quite like how things are going at the moment, with everyone’s behaviour, let’s put it like that.

“It is less stressful. We are all leading a stressful life and, when you can take a bit of stress out of it at times, it is good.”

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