Laurent Mekies has revealed that Helmut Marko, along with Red Bull boss Oliver Mintzlaff, was “the driving force” behind his appointment as Christian Horner’s successor earlier this year.

It comes as the current Red Bull team principal paid tribute to the outgoing Marko, admitting that “his departure will leave a void.”

Laurent Mekies: Helmut Marko exit ‘very sad news’

Marko, the former F1 driver and 1971 Le Mans 24 Hours winner, has played an instrumental role in Red Bull’s success in F1 over the last two decades.

The 82-year-old helped unearth the likes of Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, who have each won four F1 world championships with the Red Bull Racing team.

As reported by PlanetF1.com, Marko expressed doubts over his Red Bull future in the aftermath of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.

Parent company Red Bull GmbH announced on Tuesday that Marko, 82, is to step down from his role after more than 20 years.

Marko is the latest high-profile figure to leave Red Bull following the departure of long-serving team principal Christian Horner in July.

Mekies was brought in as Horner’s successor as team principal and chief executive of Red Bull Racing following the British Grand Prix at Silverstone following an impressive stint as Racing Bulls team boss.

The Frenchman previously worked at Racing Bulls – then competing under the name of Scuderia Toro Rosso – until the end of 2014.

In a statement issued by Red Bull Racing on Tuesday, Mekies expressed his “sincere gratitude” to Marko for his impact on the team’s success.

And he revealed that Marko, along with Red Bull chief executive of corporate projects and investments, was a key figure in bringing him back to the Red Bull family and his appointments as team boss at Racing Bulls and Red Bull Racing.

Mekies said: “It is very sad news that Helmut is leaving us.

“He has been such an integral part of our team and of Red Bull’s entire motor racing programme for more than two decades.

“This is therefore the end of a remarkably successful chapter.

“His departure will leave a void and we will truly miss him.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude for his unwavering support, not only over the past months, but also during my early days at Scuderia Toro Rosso.

“On a personal note, Helmut, along with Oliver Mintzlaff, was the driving force behind bringing me back into the Red Bull family, first in Faenza and then this summer in my current role in Milton Keynes.

“Helmut is a real racer at heart, always pushing us to the limit, always prepared to take risks in pursuit of our goals.”

In a separate statement issued by Red Bull GmbH, Marko said: “I have been involved in motorsport for six decades now and the past 20-plus years at Red Bull have been an extraordinary and extremely successful journey.

“It has been a wonderful time that I have been able to help shape and share with so many talented people.

“Everything we have built and achieved together fills me with pride.

“Narrowly missing out on the world championship this season has moved me deeply and made it clear to me that now is the right moment for me personally to end this very long, intense and successful chapter.

“I wish the entire team continued success and am convinced that they will be fighting for both world championship titles again next year.“

Mintzlaff added: “Helmut approached me with the wish to end his role as motorsport advisor at the end of the year.

“I deeply regret his decision as he has been an influential figure for more than two decades and his departure marks the end of an extraordinary era.

“Over more than 20 years, Helmut has earned incomparable merits for our team and the entire Red Bull motorsport family.

“He played a decisive role in all key strategic decisions that made Red Bull Racing what it is today: a multiple world champion, an engine of innovation, and a cornerstone of international motorsport.

“His instinct for exceptional talent not only shaped our junior program but also left a lasting impact on Formula 1 as a whole.

“Names like Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen stand for the many drivers who were discovered, supported, and guided to the very top under his leadership.

“His passion, his courage to make clear decisions and his ability to spot potential will remain unforgettable.

“After a long and intensive conversation, I knew I had to respect his wishes as I gained the impression that the timing felt right for him to take this step.

“Even though his departure will leave a significant gap, our respect for his decision and our gratitude for everything he has done for Red Bull Racing outweigh it.

“Helmut Marko will be deeply missed, both personally and professionally.

“We wish him all the very best for the future and hope that he will remain closely and warmly connected to the team.”

