Helmut Marko breaks silence on intense Red Bull exit speculation

In a year of denials coming out of Red Bull, most relating to Sergio Perez, it’s now Helmut Marko’s turn to rubbish reports that he could get the boot in what is being billed as a power struggle at Red Bull.

According to Globo, tensions have been rising between Marko and Christian Horner as they have fallen out over the Austrian’s continued Sergio Perez comments as well as Horner’s increased control at AlphaTauri.

Such is the fall-out, the Brazilian publication claims there will be a crisis meeting sometime this week with Marko’s head on the chopping block.

Helmut Marko hints at brewing trouble

Said to have lost his biggest supporter when Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz passed away, the report claims that sporting CEO Oliver Mintzlaff, along with Horner, are two of the many Red Bull employees keen to see the back of Marko.

However, the Red Bull motorsport advisor has refuted this, saying there is no truth to the report.

Speaking to OE24, the 80-year-old was asked how he was doing, and replied: “Good! Contrary to many assumptions I have to disappoint the, as they say, doomsayers.”

That’s because there is no crisis meeting, summit, or crunch talks.

“There is no summit this week,” he said. “I have a contract until the end of next year. When and how I stop, when it’s over, I decide and not, for example, Mr. Horner.”

But that doesn’t mean there isn’t trouble brewing.

Asked if there was a power struggle specifically between himself and Horner, the Austrian admitted “people” are trying to gain more power within Red Bull but he didn’t name names.

“Due to the new constellation (after the death of Mateschitz, ed), everything is different. People are trying to redefine their powers,” he simply said.

However, that’s reportedly not the only issue with Marko and Horner at odds over Yuki Tsunoda’s future within the organisation.

Although he has been confirmed as a 2024 AlphaTauri driver, Horner is rumoured to want him out and Liam Lawson in.

“This is all just speculation. Just like the one about Perez,” insisted Marko. “There is no ultimatum for Perez.

“I think we’re winning too much – incredible things are being brought into the world. Max Verstappen’s performance should be appreciated much more, it is extraordinary.”

Marko reassured by Max Verstappen’s support after kingmaker claims

As all this is going on, former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher backed Marko to win the battle as he pointed out to Horner that the 80-year-old has Max Verstappen in his corner.

“Horner would be well advised not to put any further pressure on him. That wouldn’t end well for him,” he said.

“The connection between Dr. Marko and Verstappen should not be underestimated. Dr. Marko promoted him very early on and is always on his side.

“We hear that Verstappen wouldn’t tolerate it, but could rather do without Horner.”

Asked about Verstappen’s support, Marko replied: “On the one hand that is very reassuring, there is still something like loyalty and appreciation. Since our first conversation when Max was 15, there has been a special connection between us.

“Now I’m looking forward to Austin, where we can hopefully celebrate his 50th Grand Prix victory on Sunday.”

