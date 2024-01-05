Helmut Marko responds to report of Red Bull RB20 crash test failure

Helmut Marko has dismissed “ridiculous” concerns about Red Bull having failed a frontal crash test on the RB20, hinting at the team pushing the limits on car design.

Reports emerged that Red Bull had failed the FIA’s Front Impact Structure Dynamic Test on the RB20, just one of many tests that take place ahead of cars being homologated and approved ahead of the season.

Having been approached on the matter, Marko said “there would have been a problem” if the team passed the test first time.

Helmut Marko responds to reports of failed Red Bull crash test

Marko’s response seemingly confirmed the reports of a failed crash test, though Red Bull will have plenty of time to put it right ahead of the new season.

With the team looking to push the boundaries as far as possible, and the FIA enforcing strict rules with every aspect of the cars – particularly when it comes to safety – the tests are as stringent as they are for a reason.

Speaking to German publication F1-Insider, Marko said of the reports: “Ridiculous. If we had passed the first crash test, there would have been a problem. Because then we would have done a bad job.”

The RB20 will be looking to replicate an unprecedented level of success in Formula 1, with its predecessor, the RB19, having won 21 out of the 22 grands prix last season, and Max Verstappen winning 19 races on his way to a third consecutive World Championship.

The reigning champion is realistic about whether or not the team will be able to keep up that level again next season, well aware that others are likely to close in on him in the year ahead.

“To be honest I try not to think about it too much,” Verstappen told the BBC’s Chequered Flag podcast when asked if the RB20 can replicate what the RB19 achieved.

“Of course, to try and have another season like that is highly unlikely, but I think we have a lot of areas that we want to work on with the car, because we do believe that, you know, there are areas that we can do better.

“But then you know, others, they’re not stupid, you know, they will also improve the car and they will get closer to us.

“So naturally, I think in terms of like win rate and stuff, I don’t think it’s not realistic to achieve that again, but that’s fine.

“I mean, to have already a season like we’ve had is insane, so we can accept that. But most importantly is that we are fighting for the title again.”

