Admitting “everything is about performance”, Helmut Marko confirmed “there will be a meeting”, one approaching fast, over Sergio Perez’s Red Bull future.

Signing a new multi-year Red Bull deal ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix has failed to lure Perez out of a fresh mid-season slump, with the pressure only mounting further after the Mexican crashed out of qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix during the opening Q1 segment.

Red Bull meeting after Spa to discuss Sergio Perez ‘problem’

With Red Bull themselves stoking the fire regarding Perez’s future with the team – the improving F1 competition meaning a one-driver assault is no longer guaranteed to retain the Constructors’ title – speculation has strengthened that the Belgian Grand Prix, the final race before the summer break, could be Perez’s last with Red Bull.

PlanetF1.com understands that such an option exists in Perez’s contract. This reportedly depends on him being 100 points behind team-mate Max Verstappen at the summer break. The gap is 137 ahead of Grand Prix Sunday in Hungary.

And Marko confirmed that a meeting will be held after the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps to address the Perez situation.

“I mean, in the end, everything is about performance, in every sport, and especially in Formula 1,” Marko told Viaplay.

“So, I don’t want to go into any details of contracts or whatever.

“There will be a meeting after Spa.”

Sergio Perez fighting to retain Red Bull seat

Marko did not attempt to hide that Perez’s issues are “a problem” for the team, one which he reiterated will be addressed after the Belgian GP.

Asked when the talk surrounding Perez will turn to action, Marko replied: “I told you, we will sit down after Spa and go through the whole problem.

“It’s a problem. Our staff get bonuses only from where our position is in the Constructors’ Championship. So it’s a very important motivation factor.

“And yeah, Checo didn’t make too many points the last couple of races.”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner also spoke to Viaplay and had few words of comfort for the out-of-form Perez.

“I do think I have shown to be very patient, but this was really the last thing he and the team needed,” said Horner.

“We now have to get everything back together, fix the car and see what we can get out of it during the race.

“Any discussions we have with him will of course take place internally and not in front of the media. But of course, we cannot run on one leg.”

Verstappen will look to pick up his and Red Bull’s first win since the Spanish GP as he prepares to launch from P3 in the upgraded RB20 at the Hungarian GP.

