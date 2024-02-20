Red Bull will not rush their investigation into allegations made against Christian Horner with Helmut Marko saying it has to be “fair” to all parties, after which they will “react accordingly”.

The Red Bull Racing team principal is currently under investigation by parent company Red Bull GmbH after a complaint was made regarding his behaviour.

Horner, who was present at last week’s launch of the RB20 as he maintains it is business as usual, has flatly denied all allegations.

‘I think Red Bull has reacted very well in this matter’

While initially it was suggested, and it is all hearsay given Red Bull have not revealed any details, that a ruling would only be made after the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, pressure is mounting on Red Bull from F1 and the FIA to reach a swift conclusion.

As such it has been claimed Red Bull GmbH are now seeking to accelerate the process, but Marko insists they won’t be rushed.

“As you know, this is an internal investigation,” the motorsport advisor told Red Bull’s ServusTV channel.

“The sooner a result is available, the better because of course, rumours and other stories are bound to sprout due to the long duration.

“[But] I think Red Bull has reacted very well in this matter.

“The long duration of this investigation is not their fault. They are endeavouring to [have] a fair investigation and then react accordingly.”

What F1 and the FIA said in their respective statements

With the new season looming large and Horner reportedly set to attend pre-season testing when it begins on Wednesday, Formula 1 broke its silence on Sunday calling for a swift end to the current investigation into Horner.

“We have noted Red Bull has instigated an independent investigation into internal allegations at Red Bull Racing,” read the statement.

“We hope that the matter will be clarified at the earliest opportunity, after a fair and thorough process and we will not comment further at this time.”

The FIA followed that up by saying: “In relation to the independent investigation currently being undertaken by Red Bull GMbH, the FIA reiterates that until such time as the investigation has concluded and the outcome is known, we will not be commenting further.

“The FIA remains committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, fairness and inclusivity within the sport.”

