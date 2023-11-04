Helmut Marko makes pivotal career decision after rival F1 team ‘approach’

Red Bull’s senior advisor Helmut Marko has reportedly turned down an offer to switch to a rival Formula 1 team.

Red Bull Racing has once more established itself as the dominant force of the Formula 1 grid, making it back-to-back title doubles in F1 2023, with their RB19 challenger having claimed a stunning 18 grand prix victories out of 19 available.

Max Verstappen, in the process of becoming a three-time World Champion, has accounted for 16 of these wins, breaking his own record for most victories in a single season.

Helmut Marko staying at Red Bull

And while it takes a large collection of very talented individuals to create such a dominant team, Red Bull Racing is built on the foundations of several long-standing key figures.

F1 design legend Adrian Newey has been there since 2006, the second year of the team’s existence, as has sporting director Jonathan Wheatley, while team principal Christian Horner and Marko have been there since the very start.

However, as per a report from BusinessF1 Magazine, referenced by GPFans, a rival team attempted to rock those foundations by snaring the services of Marko, with sources close to the 80-year-old Austrian allegedly having confirmed this was the case.

It was unsuccessful though, with Marko said to have ‘politely’ turned the offer down, holding the belief that rivals are less interested in his skillset and more his knowledge of what makes the dominant Red Bull Racing team tick.

Marko, who also serves as the no-nonsense boss of the Red Bull junior driver programme, has recently addressed his career with the team and whether the end is on the horizon?

This came at a time when Marko was forced to deny rumours of a feud with Horner that had placed the team boss as part of a coup looking to oust Marko.

“I have a contract until the end of next year,” Marko told OE24. “When and how I stop, when it’s over, I decide and not, for example, Mr. Horner.”

Not all business is taken care of for Red Bull yet in F1 2023, as they battle to bring Sergio Perez back to form to secure P2 in the Drivers’ Championship, Red Bull having never before claimed a one-two finish.

