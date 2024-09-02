Max Verstappen makes crucial RB20 discovery with main problem now identified

Recording their worst two-car points haul of the championship in Monza, Helmut Marko says there were “so many factors” that caused Red Bull problems.

But the good news is a moment with Max Verstappen on the Saturday of the Italian Grand Prix helped the team identify the “weakness” and make a decision on how to fix it.

Red Bull lost ground to McLaren and Lando Norris in both championships at the weekend as they struggled with the balance of the RB20, which ultimately cost them lap time.

Verstappen qualified down in seventh place where he was seven tenths slower than pole-sitter Norris before making one position in the Grand Prix.

Marko later admitted McLaren’s “sporting” decision not to swap Oscar Piastri and Norris with their “papaya rules” in play went some way towards minimising Red Bull’s misery as Verstappen still holds a 62-point in the Drivers’ standings.

It, however, is not looking as rosy in the Constructors’ standings with the Woking team a mere eight points behind Red Bull having outscored them by 22 in Monza.

Marko says there were “many factors” that hurt Red Bull this past weekend, the most notable of which is that they’ve “lost” the balance with the RB20.

“Max cannot use his ability to push to the limit because the car does not allow it, as it reacts too unpredictably,” he told Sky Deutschland.

“There are so many factors that cause us problems.

“At some point with the upgrades we lost the balance and with the balance also the ability to move the car quickly.

“What was decided is that we will go back until we find the point where we took a wrong turn. We will see how quickly that goes. We are starting with Baku and are confident.”

Max Verstappen’s input helped Red Bull understand ‘weakness’

In a separate interview with De Telegraaf, Marko revealed it was a moment with Verstappen on the Saturday at Monza that helped Red Bull understand where the “weakness” of the car is.

That meant the team could finally take a “decision” on what path to take to resolve it.

“Max recognised on Saturday where the weakness of the car is,” Marko told De Telegraaf.

“Together with the engineers, a decision was made on how to improve the car and make it competitive again.

“We just need to find out which part made the car worse. If we knew that, we wouldn’t be in this situation.”

As for Verstappen, the Dutchman told the media including PlanetF1.com that Red Bull “have to turn it around.

“It’s not easy to do that very quickly, and then if we can put that on the car, then it becomes more driveable.”

Never mind Red Bull’s slender lead in the Constructors’ Championship, the reigning World Champion is worried he could yet lose the World title to Norris.

“At the moment,” he admitted, “both championships are not realistic.”

