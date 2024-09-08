Although Helmut Marko admits the early-season Christian Horner saga didn’t help Red Bull, that’s not the reason for the current troubles.

Rather, he says, that was losing “important people” although he doesn’t hold it against them seeking pastures new.

Red Bull have been left to analyse where it went wrong

Despite starting the season in race-winning form with four wins in five races, Red Bull have managed just three in the last 11 with the team currently on a six-race winless streak.

That’s cost them in the Constructors’ Championships where the team is only eight points up on McLaren with Verstappen enjoying a more protected lead of 62 in the Drivers’ standings.

Although he has lost ground to Lando Norris since his last win in Spain, the McLaren driver has only taken back seven points in six races.

Red Bull have been left to analyse where it went wrong with the finger largely pointed at the team’s ill-fated Hungarian Grand Prix upgrades – although Verstappen revealed he had been complaining about the car’s balance even before then.

But while it has been suggested the turbulence of Horner’s early-season saga in which the team boss was investigated over his alleged inappropriate behaviour before the charge was completely dismissed also played a role, Marko pointed instead to the exit of “important” people.

“It’s clear that something like that doesn’t help,” Marko told OE24 when asked if the Horner saga had affected the team.

“But ultimately it’s not directly related to our technical problems, but to the departure of important people.

“If certain employees want a change and receive a good offer or see a new opportunity, then they take it.”

But while he didn’t name names, the announcement that Red Bull would be saying goodbye to their long-time technical guru Adrian Newey who was stepping back from his F1 duties coincided with the team’s slump.

Marko, however, insists Formula 1 is no longer a sport where one person’s impact it that felt that hugely, unlike two decades ago when Newey first joined the team.

“At that time nobody had experience how to win races and to win championships. So at that stage, a man made a difference,” the 81-year-old told the F1 Inside Line podcast.

“Nowadays, the team, we have 2000 people. So nowadays the team matters. It’s not one single man, that has changed.

“You have far more simulation tools, you have so much more data, that single man is not the difference anymore. But that was different, that was the difference when Newey came.”

