Now that F1 2024 is over, Red Bull won’t delay their 2025 driver decisions with Helmut Marko saying it “will be decided” on Monday.

Fans though, will have to wait until later in the week to hear the news.

Monday decision but fans will have to wait to hear the news

As Formula 1 bid farewell to the 2024 championship in Abu Dhabi on Sunday night, Red Bull stood apart as the only company yet to confirm their driver line-ups for next season.

Although Max Verstappen is confirmed as a Red Bull driver for the long-term, the reigning World Champion’s team-mate is uncertain after Sergio Perez’s form slumped with the Mexican driver unable to recover.

Scoring 152 points and finishing the season as the only driver from the top four teams without a single win on the board, Perez cost Red Bull in the Constructors’ Championship where they were third despite Verstappen winning the World title.

That not only hit the team in the pocket, costing Red Bull a reported $20 million, but it also means smaller bonuses for the team’s personnel.

It could yet cost Perez his Red Bull race seat.

Telling Motorsport.com that a “major meeting” will take place on Monday, Marko added: “All the facts will be discussed. At the end of that, a decision will be made.

“Both teams, the line-ups of both teams will be decided tomorrow [Monday].”

But while the decision will be made on Monday, it won’t be announced until later in the week as Red Bull first want to complete Tuesday’s post-season run in Abu Dhabi when Yuki Tsunoda will drive the RB20.

However, given the driver decision will be made the day before, Tsunoda’s test won’t have any impact on the team’s decision.

“When it will be announced? I don’t think it will be Monday,” Marko said. “Of course we will wait for the result [of the test] before we make an announcement of the decision.”

Should Perez leave Red Bull, Liam Lawson is expected to be promoted to his seat while junior driver Isack Hadjar takes the second VCARB seat alongside Tsunoda.

Hadjar’s Formula 2 campaign ended in disappointment when a clutch issue at the start of the feature race meant he stalled the car and wasn’t able to fight for the title. Gabriel Bortoleto, who will race for Sauber next year in Formula 1, claimed the title.

“That at the start was not his fault,” Marko said. “That will not influence the choice either.”

