Helmut Marko reveals crucial condition as Red Bull talks continue with Sergio Perez

Helmut Marko says there’s nothing negative that can be said about Sergio Perez as the Mexican seeks a new deal with Red Bull.

Perez’s current deal with Red Bull expires at the end of this season, with the 2023 championship runner-up seeking a new contract to keep his seat with the Milton Keynes-based squad.

While Perez secured second place in last year’s drivers’ championship, the Mexican driver endured a troubled season with driving errors and poor race weekends that meant he ended the year under a cloud and facing plenty of pressure.

The challenge for 2024 was presented plainly to him, with team boss Christian Horner and advisor Helmut Marko urging him to pull up his socks and perform more consistently to keep him as first priority for 2025.

Perez has done so, with three second-places, a third-place, and a fifth-place from the first five races keeping him in a comfortable second behind Verstappen in this year’s championship.

With more consistent qualifying, Perez’s confidence is much more apparent and, with more patient driving, is performing at the level expected of him alongside the Dutch driver.

While Perez must worry about the availability of Carlos Sainz on the driver’s market, following the Spaniard’s release from Ferrari in light of Lewis Hamilton’s signing, Marko said there’s no reason at this moment to look beyond Perez for next season.

“As long as Checo [Perez] is in as good a form as he is now and he comes with reasonable conditions for an extension, there’s really nothing to be said against him,” Marko told Austrian publication OE23.

Asked what conditions Perez is looking for in his contract, financial or otherwise, Marko revealed the main sticking point is over the duration of the deal.

“In fact, he even brings Mexican sponsors with him,” Marko said.

“His demands are more about the duration of the contract.”

Horner said over the Chinese GP weekend that Red Bull is not yet close to making an announcement over its future driver line-up after Perez said he is confident of having an announcement to make over the coming weeks.

“It’s incredible that we’re at race five and there’s so much talk already about drivers for for next year,” Horner said.

“We’re in a situation where we’re very happy with our two drivers.

“But we don’t need to make a final decision about the lineup until much later in the year.

“So, obviously, Max is on a long-term contract anyway. Checo [Perez] out of contract this year, but he’s been driving exceptionally well so far this season.”

Asked why Perez is driving so strongly after enduring a difficult 2023 at the wheel of the dominant RB19, Horner grinned.

“Probably because he’s out of contract!” he laughed, before answering more seriously.

“No, I think he’s worked hard over the winter. He’s come in with a change, perhaps slightly to his approach to Grand Prix weekends and he’s been very close in the four races so far this season.

“Particularly at a track like Suzuka that, last year, he struggled quite a bit but certainly, this year, was very competitive.”

