Helmut Marko grilled on Sergio Perez exit clauses in new Red Bull contract

Helmut Marko is adamant “all” F1 contracts have exit clauses, not just Sergio Perez’s, but confirmed Red Bull will make a decision on their line-up in August.

Although Red Bull signed Perez to a new two-year extension back in May, the Mexican driver’s latest slump in form reportedly has the team reconsidering their line-up. And not just for 2025.

Helmut Marko confirms summer break deadline for Red Bull

Perez made a solid start to this year’s championship with three runner-up results behind Verstappen in the opening four races followed by a podium in China.

However, his April 21st champagne celebrations were his last.

Failing to make it into the podium seven races in succession, and only once finishing in the top six, Perez’s troubles have dealt a blow to Red Bull’s hopes of retaining the Constructors’ Championship.

Up against a two-car attack in McLaren, and more recently Mercedes, Red Bull have a lead of 71 points compared to mid-2023 when they were 229 points up on their nearest rival.

That’s led to speculation Perez could be dropped sooner rather than later with PlanetF1.com understanding from sources close to the situation that there is a clause in his contract that allows Red Bull to make a driver swap in the summer break.

While Red Bull have not confirmed the exact details of the clause, reports suggest it is dependent on his deficit to Verstappen in the Drivers’ Championship. If it is greater than 100 points, which it is at 137 today, Red Bull can demote him.

Marko was asked about details of the clause by grandprix247.com.

Does Sergio Perez have a future with Red Bull?

👉 ‘The irony’ – Sergio Perez tipped to ‘save’ Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 career

👉 Verdict: Which driver should fill second Red Bull seat as Sergio Perez form spirals?

“All Formula 1 contracts have exit clauses,” he insisted, “most of them related to performance or let’s say for the top drivers. As I’ve mentioned before, we will have an evaluation during the summer break and then we will make a decision.”

Should the team make the call to drop Perez, the next question is who steps in?

Although Daniel Ricciardo has been touted as the driver most likely to replace Perez this season, he’s not Red Bull’s only option.

The team could also put Yuki Tsunoda in the car while more recently it’s been suggested Liam Lawson, instead of taking Ricciardo’s VCARB seat, could be in the RB20 alongside Verstappen.

Marko, though, wouldn’t be drawn on which of the trio is his favourite.

“First we have to see. Lawson is testing at Silverstone on Thursday. And yeah, so two more races and there will be more outings with Lawson. There’s also Yuki Tusnoda who is doing very well.”

But as Red Bull debate what, and who, comes next, Dutch pundit Allard Kalff fears any No.2 driver at Red Bull will be “screwed” as Red Bull’s F1 cars are suited to Verstappen’s driving style.

“Now we have a situation where the car doesn’t work again and so the second driver is simply sc**wed, because it doesn’t matter who you put in it,” he told Viaplay.

“They don’t do anything with that car. Whether you put Albon, Gasly, Pérez or Ricciardo in it, it’s all nothing.”

Read next: F1 2025 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2025 grid?