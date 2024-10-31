It appears Sergio Perez’s F1 career will not be coming to an end in the immediate future after Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko revealed no decision would be made until after the season was over.

With another poor performance last time out in Mexico and Red Bull moving to third in the Championship, there had been some speculation that Perez may be dropped before the season was out and perhaps even after the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Helmut Marko provides latest Sergio Perez future update

Having lost the Championship lead to McLaren in Baku, Red Bull now find themselves in P3 and heading for their worst finish since 2019.

To avoid that, Red Bull need Perez to start matching the performances of Verstappen, or at least getting close, with the Mexican having scored seven points in the last four races. Meanwhile Verstappen has accumulated 59 points in that same time period.

Such is the form of Perez that Red Bull are speculated to be sounding out Williams’ Franco Colapinto for a move next season with the Argentine expected to join VCARB and Liam Lawson move up to partner Verstappen.

Whether that comes true or not remains to be seen but Marko has said that no decision will be made until after the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi.

“We are currently evaluating everything,” he told Austrian newspaper Kleine Zeitung. “Decisions will only be made after Abu Dhabi.”

With the likes of Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon shipped off to other teams, Red Bull have a gap in their production line and have been forced to look at the likes of Lawson and F2 driver Isack Hadjar perhaps earlier than they would have hoped.

More on Sergio Perez’s struggles in the F1 2024 season

Liam Lawson reveals Sergio Perez talks after heated exchange at Mexico GP

Helmut Marko blasts Sergio Perez over latest ‘incomprehensible’ error

Hadjar, Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda will test the RB20 after the season in a move that Marko described as “crucial” for the future.

“Then there is also a test on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, where there are a number of drivers who could be considered for next year. [Hadjar is] absolutely [ready for F1]. He was faster than Franco Colapinto in all junior categories.”

Red Bull team principal and CEO Christian Horner meanwhile said in Mexico that there “comes a time when difficult decisions have to be made.

“We are now third in the Constructors’ Championship,” the 50-year-old said. “We are determined to win again, but that will be hard work in the next four races.”

Read next: Five big questions we want answering at the Brazilian Grand Prix