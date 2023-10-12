Helmut Marko drops bombshell statement on Sergio Perez’s Red Bull future

Helmut Marko has again suggested Sergio Perez’s future lies elsewhere, saying the Mexican needs a new team to thrive in.

Despite having another year on his Red Bull deal, it seems Marko has gone out of his way to undermine Perez of late. The Red Bull senior advisor has frequently criticised the team’s driver, making xenophobic remarks for which he later apologised at one point, and has again suggested his future is elsewhere.

Remarking on the similarities between Perez’s situation and that of Pierre Gasly’s Red Bull days, Marko believes “a change of climate and team” is what Perez needs.

Helmut Marko suggests a move away for Sergio Perez

Having been made to publicly apologise for describing Perez’s form as “South American”, you may have thought Marko would be on his best behaviour but the 80-year-old has again been unable to resist the chance to criticise Red Bull’s driver.

In a Q&A with Austrian outlet oe24, Marko first said he would not bad mouth Perez ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix before breaking that commitment and suggesting Perez finds a new team.

“[Our relationship is] very good. He gave me massive support as did Max [Verstappen], by the way, who gave a few people a piece of his mind.

“You must not forget: I brought Perez into the team back then. But that’s simply the fate with Verstappen that he’s suffering now. That was already the case with Gasly. From that point of view, Perez needs a change of climate and team. Now we’ll see how the next two races go. But the team and he are aware that he is in a crisis.”

While Verstappen’s exploits have allowed Red Bull to wrap up both titles, they do have one eye over their shoulder in the Drivers’ standings with Perez just 30 points ahead of P3 Lewis Hamilton. Asked if that was a concern, Marko said the fear was “very concrete.”

“This fear is actually very concrete. Without the crash [in Qatar] Hamilton would have made up 10, 15 points again,” Marko said.

“Checo just has to do the best he can without looking at Verstappen. We are trying to help him do that. You see, there is no criticism from the team, only help. Maybe it will work.

“[Perez being celebrated as a national hero in Austin and Mexico] doesn’t make it any easier for him. In addition, there is now a sprint race in the USA – exactly what he doesn’t need at the moment.

“That makes it even more difficult for him because he always needs time to get up to speed. I hope that Austin will be halfway right, then it will be all right in Mexico.”

