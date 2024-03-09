Helmut Marko issues update on future after crunch talks with Red Bull management

Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko said Max Verstappen “is the only person who has this all straight and clear” as he brought a close to his Red Bull potential exit saga.

Marko, who has served as Red Bull Racing’s senior advisor and driver programme boss since they arrived on the grid in 2005, plunged his future with the team into doubt with his comments following qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Helmut Marko to stay with Red Bull

Following speculation that Marko could be facing a suspension by Red Bull, Marko had said a pivotal meeting was scheduled for Saturday where he would determine also from his side whether he wanted to remain with Red Bull.

“There are so many rumours. I don’t really want to say anything about it. There’s so much speculation going around,” Marko told Sky Germany.

“I have another meeting tomorrow [Saturday] and then we’ll see. But as I said, everything has to be right for me to want to continue working here.”

This understandably was a major talking point as Grand prix Saturday arrived in Saudi Arabia, but Marko was all-smiles as he entered the paddock, flanked by Red Bull GmbH CEO Oliver Mintzlaff.

And in the race build-up, Sky F1 confirmed that Marko had once more been in conversation with their German colleagues, this time to reveal that he will stay with Red Bull.

PlanetF1.com recommends

Helmut Marko: The Red Bull motorsport boss with a fearsome reputation

Revealed: The most fined drivers and teams on the F1 2024 grid

Interestingly, Marko has also claimed that Red Bull’s three-time World Champion Verstappen – who made his support for Marko clear amidst the rumours and warned him leaving would also put his future in doubt – “is the only person who has this all straight and clear” amidst the off-track turmoil at Red Bull.

Sky F1 presenter Simon Lazenby revealed: “Some breaking news, we were saying in regards to Helmut Marko, he’s just been speaking to out colleagues at Sky Germany. He said he’s had a good conversation with Oliver Mintzlaff.

“He is of course the man I suppose would have potentially suspended him, had that been the case.

“He [Marko] said: ‘There’s no more rumours, I will stay. I’m very thankful to Max Verstappen for his support. Max is the only person who has this all straight and clear’.”

Sky F1 quickly caught up with Verstappen to ask him whether he was happy to hear that Marko will stay, to which he swiftly and concisely replied: “Absolutely”.

Verstappen is bidding to win his fourth World Championship in succession with Red Bull in F1 2024.

Read next: Red Bull’s failed ‘Porsche’ deal billed as the catalyst for Horner, Marko off-track saga