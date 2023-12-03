Helmut Marko Las Vegas GP claim as Red Bull future talks loom

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko is not ready to wind down his career yet as “customary” discussions loom, proving it by claiming he was in better shape than most in Las Vegas despite the crazy FP2 schedule.

The on-track action at Formula 1’s first Las Vegas Grand Prix certainly got off to a chaotic start, as Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari sucked up a drain cover, wrecking the underneath of the challenger and ending the FP1 session after mere minutes.

Following extensive work to secure covers around the street circuit, FP2 would begin at 2:30 in the morning local time, the session extended to 90 minutes and taking place without fans in the grandstands, due to logistical concerns.

Helmut Marko in better shape than most in Las Vegas

Marko is contracted to Red Bull for another year, though he said that there will be discussions now that F1 2023 has concluded to plot out how his future looks with the team.

Put to him by OE24 that he had suggested he would not be up for the full F1 2024 schedule and was to hold talks with Red Bull, Marko said: “We generally discuss what I’m doing after the season.

“It’s customary to discuss what to do in the future after a season, that’s always been the case.”

Marko gave little reason to suggest though that he will be informing Red Bull that he will take a step back.

While the Las Vegas schedule proved to be intense for Formula 1 personnel, Marko said he was still feeling “amazingly” fresh and certainly more so than others in the paddock.

So, even at 80 years of age, the energy levels and committment to Formula 1 are still very high.

“I have the strength,” Marko insisted.

“In Las Vegas I was in amazingly good shape and in a better mood than most of the others.”

Red Bull will surely be very keen to keep all key players on board for F1 2024 and beyond, after a renentless season of dominance in F1 2023, breaking records at every turn.

Max Verstappen won 19 grands prix on his way to a third World Championship, while Red Bull overall won a remarkable 21 of the 22 rounds.

Sergio Perez meanwhile secured P2 in the Drivers’ Championship to give Red Bull their first one-two finish.

