Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko had no room for sympathy after Isack Hadjar spun out of the Australian Grand Prix.

In fact, Marko found it “embarrassing” that the rookie was reduced to tears after his error.

Where does Hadjar go from here? Marko brands emotions ’embarrassing’

The first race of F1 2025 in Melbourne presented a very tricky task for F1’s rookies and seasoned pros alike, with the dry weather making way for cold, wet and windy conditions come Grand Prix Sunday.

And Hadjar – making his race debut with Red Bull’s junior team Racing Bulls – ended up the first casualty on the formation lap as he spun out of Turn 2, whacking the barriers with the rear of his VCARB 02.

That was Hadjar done for the day and he returned to the paddock a teary wreck, as Lewis Hamilton’s father Anthony rushed over to console the Frenchman.

But it is safe to say that Hadjar is getting no sympathy from Marko, the boss of the Red Bull driver programme.

After Hadjar “put on a tearful show” as Marko branded it to Austrian broadcaster ORF, he grinned and added: “That was a bit embarrassing.”

That term was also one which Hadjar would reach for.

Asked by the media in Melbourne how he was feeling, Hadjar would reply: “Just embarrassed and sorry for the team.

“Overdid it, overslipped the rears and once I lost the car, tried to save it, but was just a passenger. Just not so fast, I didn’t expect.

“I’m just mad. I mean, these mistakes, they can happen, it’s just breaking the car so early in the season really breaks my heart. Really sorry for the team.

“I’m missing out on more experience, my first grand prix, missing out on the wet track.

“I would say I’ve had similar low moments like this, this one is tough.

“But my way to F1 was also quite brutal, and I would say I have a strong chin, but this one definitely hits pretty hard.”

However, while Marko has no sympathy for Hadjar, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner did.

Instead of “embarrassing” as Marko viewed it, Horner felt for Hadjar seeing him so upset in the aftermath of that crash.

“It was quite heart-wrenching to see him so gutted, you know, his first Grand Prix,” said Horner.

“I think the positives he needs to take out of it when he reflects on the weekend, he performed very well through the practises and the qualifying.

“You forget that these guys are just kids really, and obviously a lot of emotion for him today, but I think when he strips it back, there’s an awful lot of positives he can take out of the weekend and he’s got many bright days ahead of him.”

