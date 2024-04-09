Helmut Marko and Toto Wolff agree on Max Verstappen in huge declaration

After his third win of the F1 2024 campaign, Max Verstappen in this form cannot be stopped in the opinion of Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko.

A slight question mark lingered over the dominant Dutchman and his Red Bull team going into the Japanese Grand Prix, following the brake failure which led to Verstappen’s first DNF in two years at the prior round in Australia. Verstappen though would silence any talk of trouble being afoot in emphatic fashion.

Helmut Marko and Toto Wolff unite over Max Verstappen

Verstappen claimed pole and dominated the race at Suzuka, heading Red Bull’s third 1-2 finish of the season, and when Verstappen is firing on all cylinders like this, “then nobody can beat Verstappen,” Marko declared to Formule1.nl.

He added: “Whether that will be the case for the next 20 races? Ah, I don’t want to think about that at all yet. But Max is in total control.”

And Wolff fully agrees with Marko that Verstappen is operating at an untouchable level in Formula 1, Wolff believing a third title double in a row is already in the bag for Verstappen and Red Bull.

“No one is going to catch Max this year,” he told the media in Japan. “His driving and the car, just spectacular. I can see how he manages the tyres.

“Basically this season now is best of the rest. That’s the fight, that’s all.

“Hopefully we can catch up to the McLarens and to the Ferraris, and fight for P2. This is what it is this year, and what it was last year and we were P2 last year.”

Wolff has been vocal in recent months over his desire to snatch Verstappen away from Red Bull, with Lewis Hamilton’s impending Ferrari move meaning that there is a seat up for grabs with the Silver Arrows.

However, Marko is not concerned that Wolff will be successful in that mission, as the Red Bull is “clearly” the car to be in for Formula 1 success.

“Max is going to drive where he can get the best car,” said Marko. “And right now, that’s clearly Red Bull.”

Next up is a return to Shanghai for the first Chinese Grand Prix to be held since 2019. Hamilton holds the record for most wins at this event with six, while Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso is the only other active multi-time Chinese GP winner.

