Helmut Marko has urged Red Bull to focus on the track and not on “trivial matters” such as Christian Horner and Jos Verstappen’s spat over a demo run.

After their early-season turmoil, which saw Verstappen Snr call for Horner to step down as team principal when he was investigated by Red Bull GmbH over allegations about his behaviour, it’s been quiet of late.

Helmut Marko: We must and will concentrate fully on the sport

At least it was until Verstappen Snr revealed he had withdrawn from the ‘Legends Parade’ at the Red Bull Ring, and blamed Horner.

“How childish can you be?” he told Dutch publication Formule1.nl. “There was going to be filming, also with a drone, but Horner didn’t want me to be filmed.

“I’m completely finished with Horner. It’s like a playground here.

“I would have been allowed to drive in the end, but I backed out. I find this so childish of Horner, but I think it says something about him.”

However, the Red Bull team boss denied having any say in the demonstration run.

“Look, I’ve been made aware that… The Legends Parade is something that is organised by the circuit,” he told the media including PlanetF1.com. “There was no veto from my side or anything like that.”

More on Red Bull’s latest off-track drama

👉What’s triggered the latest flashpoint between Jos Verstappen and Christian Horner?

👉Max Verstappen: Christian Horner/Jos Verstappen ‘scenario could have been avoided’

But as tempers flared in Red Bull’s latest off-track drama, motorsport advisor Marko has told Horner and Verstappen to drop their “trivial” spat and focus on the on-track action.

“We’ve actually decided to concentrate on the sporting side and have enough problems there to sort that out,” he told Servus TV.

“But what I will say is that it is a private matter between Jos and Christian, and [one] that shouldn’t really take place at all about such trivial matters as a show run.

“We must and will concentrate fully on the sport.

“We have a very strong opponent in McLaren. The McLaren, at every track, with every temperature, with every type of tyre, is always fast straight away. So that will be a tough thing over the season.”

Read next: ‘That’s just stupid’ – Toto Wolff responds to Christian Horner press conference comments