As speculation about Red Bull’s power struggle continues, Helmut Marko says he’s heading to Japan and that, or with Red Bull’s Thai shareholders at least, “everything is fine”.

From Christian Horner’s investigation to one into Marko’s part in the widespread media leaks about it, Red Bull have painted a rather chaotic picture behind the scenes so far this season.

Are Red Bull a team in turmoil?

Billed as a power struggle in various factions of the media, it has been said to be Marko and Red Bull’s 49 per cent ownership of founder Dietrich Mateschitz’s family versus team boss Horner and the Thai side of the business in Chalerm Yoovidhya with his 51%.

From initially Horner to then Marko and more recently Max Verstappen, Red Bull’s hierarchy is uncertain, to put it politely.

Back in February, questions were asked as to whether Horner would remain in charge while more recently it was Marko and star driver Verstappen’s positions that have been uncertain.

But while it seems Horner is going nowhere, and based on his comments to AD neither is Verstappen, Marko has also stated he too will remain with Red Bull.

That’s for now at least.

“I’m flying to Japan,” Marko told Austria’s Laola1.

“For the Thai shareholders, everything is clear. Everything is fine for them. Whether anything else will come or not – no idea.

“It is a very complex matter that is difficult to understand.”

Marko cannot, or will not, say more than that even when pressed on his own future with Red Bull.

“Well…,” the 80-year-old said. “I would say, there are always conversations and discussions. My direct supervisor is Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff…

“Right now we have other concerns than what I’m doing.”

As for Verstappen, the winner of two of this year’s first three races and the reigning World Champion, he has all but committed his future to Red Bull despite rumours linking him to Mercedes.

“At the moment nobody is afraid of that, I think,” he told AD when asked about leaving Red Bull. “Two weeks back, though? That may be.

“But some people also read a lot, I don’t. And I think in general that does help.

“That’s what I do try to tell people, yes, that they better not read it all for a while, certain things.

“And if there are any questions, anyone in the team can always call me.”

