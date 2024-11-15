Helmut Marko casts verdict on new FIA race director after sudden Wittich departure

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has said new FIA race director Rui Marques “has done a very good job” in his previous role, as he steps up to the role in Formula 1.

Marques had served as race director in Formula 2 and Formula 3 at race weekends, but will now become Formula 1’s race director in place of Niels Wittich.

Helmut Marko: New FIA race director ‘has done a very good job’

The FIA confirmed Wittich’s departure earlier this week in a statement, with the race director looking “to pursue new opportunities” – having been the sole race director since 2022.

In praising Marques’ experience as he takes on the role from the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the FIA added: “Rui brings a wealth of experience having previously served as track marshal, scrutineer, national and international steward, deputy race director and race director in various championships. Most recently, he held the position of Formula 2 and Formula 3 race director.”

In his role, Red Bull advisor Marko keeps a close eye on junior series racing as he oversees the team’s junior programme, with upcoming talent making their way up the motorsport ladder.

He has offered words of praise for Marques in his previous position, and believes the sport’s governing body has made a good move in bringing in the Portuguese official to the role.

“He has done a very good job,” Marko told German publication F1-Insider.

“I think the FIA has made a good decision to present him now as Wittich’s successor.”

As for Wittich himself, the former DTM race director told Motorsport-Magazin that he did not step down of his own accord, following reports that he was removed from his role ahead of the final three races of the season, saying: “I have not resigned.”

Wittich initially took on the role of race director on a rotational basis with Eduardo Freitas, following the resignation of Michael Masi in 2022 – who himself took on the role after the passing of long-time race director Charlie Whiting in 2019.

