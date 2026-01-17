Max Verstappen will struggle to regain the World title this season with Helmut Marko predicting it will “be someone who uses the Mercedes engine”, potentially even a Williams driver.

According to the former Red Bull motorsport advisor, he has been hearing rumours that Williams are making good process.

Helmut Marko fears Max Verstappen will lose the title to a ‘Mercedes engine’

Formula 1’s engine regulations are changing this season, with a new power unit formula that uses a new generation of 1.6-litre V6 hybrid that run on sustainable fuel and increases electrification to a 50/50 split with the internal combustion engine.

But while the teams have their numbers and data, ahead of the opening test in Barcelona, none of them know how their power units – nor cars – will perform.

There is, however, speculation that Mercedes, which gained a significant lead over its rivals in 2014 when Formula 1 last revised the engine regulations, could repeat a similar move.

Fearing that the gaps between the teams could widen in the first year of the new regulatory cycle, Marko believes it could be Mercedes and its customer teams who stand apart from the chasing pack.

“Last year, the field was closer together than ever,” Marko told ORF. “I believe that this will diverge significantly. I fear that the gaps will increase drastically.

“You have to remember that we have the combustion engine, we have the battery, then the software for the feed-in. So these are some factors together with the CO2-free fuel.

“I hope there won’t be such differences as in 2014, where Mercedes drove up and away from everyone.”

But as Marko can see that happening, the former Red Bull motorsport advisor has predicted the title will be won by a driver powered by a Mercedes engine, potentially even a Williams driver.

“I’m afraid it will be someone who uses the Mercedes engine,” he said “So it could be Lando Norris again.

“Williams is also making quite a bit of progress, one hears.

“And if George Russell wants to be at the top, he has to implement that now and compete for the World Championship.”

Red Bull has already raised concerns that it could be a difficult start to the season for the Milton Keynes team with the RB22 powered by the team’s first-ever in-house power unit, designed by Red Bull Powertrains with technical input from Ford.

Declaring during Red Bull’s livery unveiling in Detroit, team principal Laurent Mekies said Red Bull are “not naive” to the challenge that awaits, adding: “We will go through the struggle and eventually come out on top.

“Bear with us in the first few months, and I think these initial difficulties will be good reminders of how much we went through to eventually get on top.”

Marko, though, is ruling out Verstappen launching an attack on the title as he looks to regain the number 1 after losing it to Norris last season.

“That will be an immense advantage for Max,” said the 82-year-old, “because he can drive really fast and think at the same time. But even a veteran like Fernando Alonso could also have his advantage. So the driver is now becoming even more important.”

Formula 1 will host the first group test with the new cars beginning January 26th in a behind-closed-doors outing before the teams will head to Bahrain for the first open test with media and fans able to see the cars in action. That runs from 11 to 13 February with a second Bahrain outing from 18 to 20 February before the teams head to Australia for the season-opening grand prix in March.

