Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko has stated the team is not in a very comfortable situation with the car ahead of the title-deciding race in Abu Dhabi.

Max Verstappen was second in both FP1 and FP2 behind Lando Norris but, as is normal for a Friday, the Dutchman was not overly happy with the car.

Helmut Marko gives RB21 verdict for Abu Dhabi GP

Although there is often no competitive session, Fridays can be just as important for a driver and team’s prospects as data gathered in the opening two practice sessions enable them to make changes to the car ahead of the race.

Since Laurent Mekies arrived as team principal, Red Bull has been particularly strong in maximizing their Friday running but Verstappen was unhappy with the RB21 during the first day of running in Abu Dhabi.

After the session, Marko suggested the team was not in a “very comfortable” situation after the opening hours of on-track action.

“He [Verstappen] straight away came and said the car’s understeering, it was always a little bit bouncing. But we have another session, and hopefully we go in the right direction,” Marko told media including PlanetF1.com.

“I wouldn’t say it’s alarming, but it’s not a very comfortable situation.

“The long run was a similar picture. Main loss in Sector 3. Tyre degradation was also a bit more than at the McLaren, but only on Lando.

“It’s mainly Norris, who is quicker, unfortunately, not Piastri. The other way around. we would have preferred.”

Red Bull undoubtedly need some help from others this weekend as a Norris podium would eliminate Verstappen’s chance of the title. Asked if he was a Ferrari and Mercedes fan this weekend, Marko said “I don’t see any one of them is quick enough, yeah, but maybe they find something tomorrow.”

Verstappen could also be helped by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda but the Japanese driver, who is racing for the last time for Red Bull this weekend, has qualified at best sixth in the RB21 this year.

Marko said “he has to be more close”, even if Tsunoda was not on exactly the same setup as Verstappen.

“He has to be more close, that’s clear. They are not on the same specification, it’s not much difference, but it is more different.

“He was not in FP1 so I hope we can find his pace tomorrow.”

