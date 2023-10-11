Red Bull respond to Yuki Tsunoda rumours ahead of possible move

Helmut Marko has said any team interested in Yuki Tsunoda would have to come to an agreement with Red Bull first, amid rumours of a move to Aston Martin.

Tsunoda has been linked with a possible switch to the Silverstone-based team in future, given his links to Honda and the Japanese engine manufacturer set to become Aston Martin’s factory power unit partner in 2026.

The AlphaTauri driver signed a new contract with the team for 2024 ahead of his home race at Suzuka, but rumours of Aston Martin being in his future have increased of late as Lance Stroll has struggled to compete against Fernando Alonso.

Helmut Marko addresses Yuki Tsunoda future

When asked if it would be possible for Tsunoda to move to Aston Martin, Red Bull motorsport advisor Marko did not rule it out entirely – insisting they would have to come to an agreement with Red Bull for his signature, as was the case when Pierre Gasly moved to Alpine in time for the 2023 season.

“Tsunoda is under contract with us,” Marko told F1-Insider in Germany.

“If Aston Martin were interested in him as early as next year, they would first have to come to an agreement with us.”

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 schedule: When is the next race and where is it being held?

F1 2023: Head-to-head qualifying and race stats between team-mates

Yuki Tsunoda keeping focus on Red Bull amid Aston Martin rumours

When asked in Qatar about his future, Tsunoda insisted his future remains within the Red Bull stable, and though he is thankful for the support Honda has given him since he was a teenager, he is deciding to shut out thoughts of a move elsewhere.

“The main thing is, I don’t want Red Bull to misunderstand something. For example, that I’m just focusing now on Aston Martin or anything,” Tsunoda sai.

“I’m in AlphaTauri and I’ve been with Red Bull since I was 18 years old. I’m focusing on performing for Red Bull. Not for Aston Martin or something like that.

“Hopefully they [Red Bull] haven’t misunderstood those things and hopefully they really consider my future seriously.

“If I perform better than other drivers then hopefully they consider more.”

Read next: Exclusive: Physiological expert reveals how FIA ‘dodged a bullet’ at Qatar GP