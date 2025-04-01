Helmut Marko confirmed Red Bull gave Yuki Tsunoda several simulator sessions following the Chinese Grand Prix, which offered “very good” feedback to the team.

Tsunoda is due to make his first appearance as a Red Bull Racing driver this weekend at his home race, the Japanese Grand Prix, at Suzuka, having swapped seats with Liam Lawson, who returns to Racing Bulls.

Marko reveals ‘very good’ Yuki Tsunoda feedback in first simulator running

Tsunoda offered a positive first impression of the car having driven it in the simulator, but this weekend will be the first opportunity for him to drive the RB21 in the real world, having tested its predecessor, the RB20, in Abu Dhabi last year.

Marko emphasised the team’s point that the Japanese driver has been put in the seat, in part, to offer his experience and feedback, given his additional time in the sport compared to Lawson.

On top of the results he has offered Racing Bulls in recent seasons, Marko praised the new Red Bull driver for his “very solid” technical feedback after his initial runs in the RB21.

Marko explained to Motorsport.com: “Once again, Yuki is in his fifth year, and experience in such difficult conditions is an enormous factor.

“Yuki has repeatedly emphasised that he’s actually the right man for Red Bull Racing. We gave him two or three simulator sessions, and those were very good.

“Also his technical feedback — something he had been criticised for in the past — was very solid.

“We had to act quickly, and everything was positive. Also the technical feedback — which he had often been accused of lacking, that he didn’t understand the technical side or couldn’t set up a car — that also turned out to be incorrect.

When asked to clarify whether it was true that Tsunoda would not have been allowed to refuse a Red Bull drive, even if he had wanted to, given the team’s ability to move their drivers around, Marko confirmed this was the case, but that he had been looking for this move.

“From a contractual standpoint, yes,” he replied.

“But Yuki had quietly expected this to happen all along. The only surprise was that it came so quickly.”

