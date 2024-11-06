Johnny Herbert and David Croft, members of the British press, have turned on reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen for making jibes about the biases of the British press.

And that’s only the start of our F1 news round-up, which has seen the 2025 F1 grid gain a new player.

F1 news: David Croft challenges Verstappen’s British press conference jibe

After Max Verstappen called out the “British press” for not being present at his post-race press conference in Brazil, David Croft says there’s more to the story than “just a sound bite”.

Having faced scathing criticism from the media for his antics in Austin and even more so in Mexico, Verstappen bounced back to claim an emphatic victory at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Read more: David Croft issues response to Max Verstappen’s ‘British press’ dig

F1 news: Johnny Herbert layers Verstappen praise with driving criticism

Applauding Max Verstappen’s championship-winning drive in Brazil, Johnny Herbert still managed a dig as he questioned the Red Bull driver’s previous antics when he showed in Brazil it’s something he doesn’t need to do.

Herbert was Verstappen‘s most vocal critic after the Mexican Grand Prix when the FIA race steward spoke of the Red Bull driver’s “horrible mindset” when he twice ran Lando Norris off the track.

Read more: Johnny Herbert: Why couldn’t Max Verstappen drive like that in Mexico?

Big takeaways from the Brazilian GP:

👉 The Nico Rosberg example Lando Norris must follow after crushing Brazil GP defeat

👉 Brazilian GP shows time is right for a fresh Lewis Hamilton start

F1 news: The F1 2025 grid takes shape with Sauber signing

Gabriel Bortoleto “has been added to the group chat”, Sauber wrote on X as they confirmed the former McLaren junior driver as Nico Hulkenberg’s 2025 team-mate.

Less than an hour after announcing both Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu would not continue with the team in F1 2025, the Hinwil-based team posted a “welcome” to Brazilian driver Bortoleto.

Read more: Gabriel Bortoleto confirmed by Sauber as McLaren trigger release

F1 news: Sky issue harsh response to nonexistent Marko quote

Sky F1 commentator Martin Brundle has become an unknowing victim after giving his reaction on live television to a fake online quote, purported to have come from Red Bull’s Helmut Marko, about Lewis Hamilton and McLaren.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen took a giant step towards the F1 2024 title at last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix, where he ended a 10-race winless run by winning from 17th on the grid.

Read more: Fake Marko quote on Lewis Hamilton and McLaren makes Sky TV broadcast