Christian Horner made his final appearance as Red Bull F1 team boss after the British Grand Prix, in which he revealed some interesting details.

Red Bull GmbH’s decision to remove Horner from his role as the team boss and CEO of Red Bull Racing has sent shockwaves through Formula 1, and the details revealed in Horner’s final media session indicate clearly where his attentions lay.

Christian Horner and the Max Verstappen contract hint?

With Horner appearing before the media after the chequered flag at Silverstone, no one, including the man himself, was aware that it would be the final time he did so as the team’s figurehead.

Horner is yet to comment publicly on his dismissal from his role, but did post a message on his social media hours after he addressed the assembled staff of Red Bull Racing and Red Bull Technology at the team campus in Milton Keynes on Wednesday morning.

The full reasoning behind Horner’s dismissal are yet to be made known, although a reasonable guess would be a combination of the team’s performance dip, the lingering effects of last year’s internal investigation, the departure of several prominent members of staff for new opportunities, and pressure being applied by the Verstappen camp.

A major factor in the state of play is related to Verstappen’s contract, with the general consensus being that the Dutch driver’s performance-related exit clause could be activated depending on his position in the Drivers’ Championship.

While the details of this clause haven’t been confirmed, the timing of the ‘when’ does not seem in dispute. What is, however, is whether Verstappen needs to be inside the top three or the top four in the standings.

After two disappointing weekends on the bounce across the Austrian and British Grands Prix, Horner may have inadvertently revealed this detail.

Verstappen was nine points ahead of George Russell in the Drivers’ Championship before Silverstone and, after taking pole position, raced his way to fifth place as the rainy conditions put paid to Red Bull’s victory chances after gambling on an extreme dry-weather downforce level.

Asked by PlanetF1.com how he intended to keep the morale of the troops up after two difficult weekends in a row, Horner smiled.

“Focus on the positives. We got pole position here,” he said.

“We’ve got performance on the car from the upgrade that we brought; we were able to balance it for qualifying at a track that’s very heavily aero-dependent.

“We got unlucky with the weather today. It was worth a shot, but didn’t pay off. So we’ll focus on the positives, we know where we need to improve to keep moving forward.”

Horner wrapped up his answer with a seemingly insignificant line, but one that, in retrospect, points to the driver market situation.

“We’ve outscored George Russell. So we know we are where we are,” he said.

Rather than looking ahead to the McLaren drivers, whom Red Bull had been hopeful of starting to close down in the points standings, Horner’s comment suggested that Verstappen’s fifth-place finish, to Russell’s 10th, was a salient point for him.

Of course, Horner could simply have been referring to the points standings and maintaining that third place overall against Russell but, for a team used to championship victories, this result, in isolation, is largely inconsequential.

To have clung to it as a positive from the weekend implies that there was some significance to growing the gap over the fourth-placed driver in the championship.

If the contract clause is that Verstappen must be in the top three after Hungary in order for his escape clause to remain unactivated, Horner’s comment thus takes on a completely different complexion; albeit one that is no longer of particular importance to him.

Separately, with Red Bull having managed to chip away at introducing more performance to the RB21 with recent updates, Horner also revealed that the focus back at Milton Keynes is almost fully switched over to the F1 2026 RB22 car, with the last changes for this year’s car now being tested before roll-out.

“There’s still the last pieces of [the] ’25 [car] going through,” he said of the team’s upgrade plan.

“But, obviously, pretty much 90 per cent of the focus now is on 2026.”

With Red Bull claiming pole position at Horner’s last race, even if the race itself fell apart, it hinted that things may have been on the up for the Milton Keynes-based squad, alongside the squad’s focus switching to next year entirely.

But, just days later, the relevancy of this for Horner has ended, with new CEO and team boss Laurent Mekies now picking up where Horner left off in the second half of this year and looking ahead to next.

