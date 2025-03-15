Having earned the second best quali result of his career, Yuki Tsunoda made time to thank one man in particular – pole sitter Lando Norris.

Tsunoda beat both Ferraris and new Red Bull driver Liam Lawson to qualify fifth in the first race of the season but afterwards he revealed a tow from Norris was key to his result.

Yuki Tsunoda highlights hidden Lando Norris effect

Tsunoda would have already considered the day a success when he made it into Q3 but his session got even better when he qualified fifth, being the last driver to cross the line.

Afterwards, he admitted there was some luck and thanked Norris for the tow into Turn 9.

“I’m very happy with the result,” the Racing Bulls driver said. “I was able to make a step, session by session and I think the last lap was definitely [my] best quality lap out of any of the sessions so far.

“But also, I got a bit of luck from Lando as well. Bit of tow into Turn 9 nine, I definitely appreciated that.

“But I think overall, bit of a magical lap.”

The tow was missed on the broadcast cameras, who were focused on Norris as the British driver had just taken pole before Tsunoda clocked in at fifth.

But with all of the rookies out, Tsunoda spoke of how even the smallest mistake could have had a big impact in Q3.

“Until Q2, you saw a lot of rookies in the field and that was unexpected. I think all the experienced drivers came into [Q3].

“At that point, I felt ‘okay, I can’t f**k up.’ Otherwise, I have Carlos [Sainz], Alex [Albon], Pierre [Gasly].

“I actually enjoyed the field, those experienced drivers who are very, very fast and I definitely wanted to finish ahead of them.

“I have got used to it, with this kind of tight field. Especially last year, the midfield was very tight. And I knew that if I make a good, amazing lap, it can be very good. But also, if you make a mistake, it can be a lot of compromise.”

More reaction from quali in Melbourne

Rivals question Ferrari’s ‘face value’ pace after Aus GP qualifying

Marko identifies recurring Red Bull ‘problem’ despite ‘ideal’ Max Verstappen position

As for the season going forward, Tsundoa said he will take confidence from the opening result and was especially pleased given he had fears following the pre-season test in Bahrain.

“Last year, [I had] the best results compared to the last two years and I was a bit worried to be honest, how I was going to arrive with the performance for the car after Bahrain.

“But I mean, we’re not surprised. I’m feeling ready to fight for the season.”

Read next: Winners and losers from the 2025 Australian Grand Prix qualifying