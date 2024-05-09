As the dust continues to settle on the Miami Grand Prix, it is time to bring you up to speed with the latest major Formula 1 headlines.

An eye is already being cast towards the upcoming Emilia Romagna Grand Prix with Mercedes tipped to kick-start their fightback at Imola, where a potential F1 star of the future will return to action. All this and much more, so let us take a deeper look.

Could Mercedes challenge Red Bull at Imola?

Ferrari and McLaren have now taken a win apiece from Red Bull in F1 2024, though Mercedes are still waiting for a first visit to the podium, never mind a victory.

However, after introducing an upgraded W15 challenger in Miami, former F1 team boss Gian Carlo Minardi believes Mercedes could be the team to watch at Imola.

Read more – ‘Highly-awaited Mercedes’ predicted to ‘make others pay a high price’ at Imola

FP1 outing could be first stage of Oliver Bearman F1 comeback

Remember Oliver Bearman? That young British lad who got the F1 paddock talking on his Ferrari debut in Saudi Arabia. Well, he will be back behind the wheel at Imola, this time with customer team Haas, for one of many scheduled FP1 appearances.

However, a fresh opportunity to go racing in F1 could present itself, with Haas driver Kevin Magnussen now staring a race ban in the face.

Read more – Revealed: The driver poised to replace Kevin Magnussen as rare race ban looms

Is Lewis Hamilton the Adrian Newey to Ferrari roadblock?

Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton has made it clear that he would “very much” like to unite with Red Bull’s departing F1 design guru Adrian Newey at Maranello, but, could his presence be what stops Newey joining after several failed attempts from the Scuderia over the years?

That suggestion has been put forward by Dutch journalist Jack Plooij, who does not think Newey would have any interest in contributing to a record-breaking eighth World title for Hamilton.

Read more – ‘He won’t work anywhere to help Lewis Hamilton’ – Ferrari ruled out for Adrian Newey by leading pundit

Guenther Steiner puts forward his theory on Adrian Newey Red Bull exit

A former Red Bull man himself, Guenther Steiner has offered his take on that shock Newey news, his verdict countering the stance of team principal Christian Horner.

While Horner has insisted that all is well between himself and Newey, their friendship remaining in-tact, Steiner believes the off-track saga which rocked Red Bull at the start of the year played its part.

Read more – Guenther Steiner suspects main Adrian Newey exit reason and his next move

Debut set for Adrian Newey-designed Red Bull RB17

With Newey no longer involved in Red Bull’s F1 interests, his final contribution will be the RB17 hypercar.

And we now know that it will be unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, where Red Bull has special plans to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

Read more – Final Adrian Newey Red Bull project to break cover as RB17 release date confirmed