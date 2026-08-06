Honda and Lewis Hamilton feature prominently as we take a fast-paced look through Thursday’s F1 news headlines.

Honda has issued a response to reports of a 50bhp power gain for Aston Martin. Lewis Hamilton has addressed the Ferrari Madring appearance which sparked scrutiny. All of this and more, so let’s get to it.

Honda cautions reports on new engine

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Anticipation continues to build for the Dutch Grand Prix, where the combination of Aston Martin’s B-spec AMR26, and the upgraded Honda engine, will debut as a package competitively.

Honda has had its say after reports of a significant Aston Martin power gain.

Read more – Honda responds to 50bhp Aston Martin power gain reports

Lewis Hamilton talks Madring after McLaren scrutiny

Ferrari recently christened the new Madring circuit with a filming day, where both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc got behind the wheel.

McLaren were not informed and scrutinised the level of “advantage” which Ferrari may have obtained, ahead of next month’s Spanish Grand Prix.

The comments of Hamilton and Charles Leclerc about conditions at the Madring were telling.

Read more – Hamilton addresses Ferrari Madring run as McLaren questions ‘advantage’

Liberty Media records significant income drop

Liberty Media quarterly earnings show a big drop in revenue compared to this time last season.

A key culprit has been highlighted.

Read more – Liberty Media records significant F1 income drop as cancellations hit

Max Verstappen told to defend, not attack Red Bull

Max Verstappen’s furious radio complaints that his Red Bull RB22 was “completely ****ed” have drawn criticism from one of his staunchest supporters.

Verstappen has been told that even in the heat of the moment, he should be defending Red Bull, not publicly criticising his team.

Read more – Max Verstappen Red Bull criticism: World champion told to defend team

Toto Wolff weighs in on McLaren MCL40 stand-off

McLaren says its MCL40 upgrade package was entirely behind the rise to victory in Hungary. Mercedes’ Simone Resta suggested otherwise.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff entered the chat with his assessment.

Read more – Wolff weighs in amid Mercedes and McLaren MCL40 upgrade stand-off

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