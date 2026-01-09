First look: New Honda power unit for the F1 2026 season

Aston Martin engine partner Honda has released the first images of its new power unit for the F1 2026 season.

Honda has entered a new technical partnership with the Aston Martin team ahead of the new season after its stint as Red Bull’s engine supplier came to an end at the close of 2025.

Honda reveals first images of F1 2026 engine as Aston Martin partnership looms

The Japanese manufacturer will be one of five engine manufacturers on the F1 2026 grid along with Mercedes, Ferrari and newcomers Audi F1 and Red Bull-Ford.

As reported by PlanetF1.com, Honda became the first 2026 engine manufacturer to publish audio footage of its 2026 power unit last month.

And the marque has followed that up by revealing the first images of its new powertrain (below).

In addition to the still image, Honda has produced a short clip of the power unit in its entirety, albeit with a heavy silhouette effect.

The video is accompanied by the noise of the Honda engine charging up through the gears in sync with a heartbeat sound effect.

The first look at the new Honda power unit comes ahead of the Japanese marque officially launching its new engine later this month.

As reported by PlanetF1.com last month, Honda will hold a rare engine-launch event in Tokyo on January 20.

The event will fall six days before the start of F1’s first pre-season test in Barcelona, which is to be held behind closed doors.

The Aston Martin AMR26, driven by Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, is set to make its on-track debut at the Barcelona test, where teams will be permitted to take to the track on any three days between January 26 and January 30.

Aston Martin will then hold an official launch for the AMR26 on February 9 ahead of the final two tests in Bahrain.

As reported by PlanetF1.com on Thursday, the new-look Audi team is set to become the first team to take to the track with its 2026 car on Friday.

Audi will hold a filming day in Barcelona today (January 9), more than two weeks before the start of pre-season testing.

