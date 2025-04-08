Honda Racing president Koji Watanabe said there is a “smoother development” for their transition to Aston Martin, compared to their re-entry into the sport in 2015.

Honda partnered with McLaren as engine partners towards the beginning of the turbo hybrid era, but have gone on to achieve significant title success with Red Bull, as they get set to become Aston Martin‘s factory power unit partner from the 2026 season.

Honda ‘not starting from zero’ ahead of big Aston Martin switch

The Japanese marque were celebrated by Red Bull in the final year of their partnership as the team ran a white tribute livery at Suzuka, but work is already underway on their F1 2026 power units.

Watanabe acknowledged the brand feels better-set for its transition to the 2026 regulations, having had a decade of continuous Formula 1 experience to ease the process.

“We had discontinued the project with Formula 1 so we were not prepared in 2015,” Watanabe told the Japan Times.

“We started from zero. Now we’re not starting from zero, so it is a smoother development.”

They will also find a long-time collaborator at Aston Martin in Adrian Newey, who will be spearheading the design of the team’s 2026 challenger.

“It is an honour to work together again with Newey at Aston Martin,” Watanabe added.

“We will work together to create a competitive F1 car.”

Aston Martin team principal Andy Cowell explained how Honda are dividing their resources between themselves and Red Bull, confirming they are “being respectful to both teams” with how they are operating.

Having visited their power unit facility ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix, Cowell confirmed Honda have separated development from their current engines with Red Bull, alongside their future development with Aston Martin.

“The collaboration is great, and the progress is positive,” Cowell told reporters in Suzuka.

“You know, there are always issues to work on at this point in the development process, [but] it’s an enjoyable group of people to work with.

“I think they’ve got some people left on this year’s project. They’ve got some people straddling, but not too many, and they are exceptionally respectful of the journey they’re on this year with Red Bull, and then the journey that they’re on with us beyond.

“When I was in the test facility on Wednesday last week, the Aston Martin group are there running a powertrain, and they’ve got it all divided off with a ‘Honda personnel only’ [sign] through this area, so they’re being respectful to both teams.”

