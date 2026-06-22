The Aston Martin and Honda partnership features prominently as we take a fast-paced run through the latest F1 news headlines.

Honda has warned not to expect miracles with its looming engine upgrade, though a positive “gathering” between Honda and Aston Martin personnel at the Barcelona GP has come to light. All of this and more, so let’s do this!

Honda engine upgrade expectations kept in check

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Honda are due to receive two opportunities to upgrade its internal combustion engine, following the first ADUO [Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities] checkpoint.

However, Koji Watanabe, the president of Honda Racing Corporation (HRC), has given an honest verdict as to what to expect with the first upgrade looming.

Read more – Honda delivers honest Aston Martin message as engine upgrade looms

Honda and Aston Martin ‘growing stronger’

Watanabe also addressed a “team gathering” of Aston Martin and Honda personnel in Barcelona.

The race weekend was a bruising one for both sides, but this meeting has been hailed as a positive step in a defiant message.

Read more – Honda HRC chief issues statement after Aston Martin Barcelona GP gathering

Claire Williams tells critic to ‘f**k off’

In a High Performance Racing podcast interview, former Williams deputy team principal Claire Williams offered a hard-hitting reflection on her time as de facto boss of the family team.

Williams also took a stand against online abuse, telling one particular critic to f off.

Read more – Claire Williams tells critic ‘f**k off’ in hard-hitting Williams reflection

Kevin Magnussen and Noah Gragson clash

Claire Williams was not the only one dropping F-bombs, as it turns out.

Former F1 driver Kevin Magnussen recently made his NASCAR debut, and was involved in a sweary confrontation with Noah Gragson in San Diego.

Read more – Kevin Magnussen tells NASCAR rival to ‘f*** off’ in heated confrontation

Carlos Sainz puts forward Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari theory

The 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix was a significant milestone in the Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari partnership, as Hamilton turbo-charged his return to form with a first Ferrari win.

The driver who Hamilton replaced at Ferrari, Carlos Sainz, believes the seven-time world champion has also benefited from a regulation reset that plays directly to his strengths.

Read more – A god or just fortunate? Sainz weighs in on Hamilton’s breakthrough Ferrari win

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