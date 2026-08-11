Honda chief engineer Shintaro Orihara has revealed part of the “secret” that is the manufacturer’s B-spec engine.

While details of its work as a “secret”, Orihara admitted Honda has made changes in pursuit of a performance breakthrough, though Orihara cautioned talk of a 50bhp gain.

Honda B-spec engine ‘secret’ partially disclosed

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The new-look Aston Martin AMR26 chassis, sporting its 16-part upgrade, made an impressive debut at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Now, it is over to Honda, as its s new engine debuts competitively at the Dutch Grand Prix, the first round following the F1 2026 summer break.

It follows a filming day at the Hungaroring in the days following the Hungaroring, where Aston Martin ran both its all-new AMR26 chassis and the Honda power unit.

As part of a Honda social media video, chief engineer Orihara was asked to explain some of the details on Honda’s spec two power unit.

The inner-workings of this new engine are a “secret”, but Orihara spilled some of the beans anyway.

“We focused to improve engine performance. Let’s say, to make combustion faster,” he began.

“So, it’s kind of a secret, but I can disclose a little bit.

“So, we changed the pre-chamber to make combustion faster. We also changed the piston shape, also to get good combustion.

“Also we modified some lubrication systems to reduce friction.

“We had quite a big list to improve engine performance.”

Orihara’s update comes after he had played down reports of Honda unlocking a 50bhp gain for Aston Martin with its new engine.

“I want to have that number, but that is a quite big number,” Orihara told PlanetF1.com and others, when presented with the reported 50bhp figure.

“I can’t describe the detail of power, but my feeling with that is just, no, I don’t think… not the real number.”

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Nonetheless, Honda has hit its internal “target” for this engine upgrade. Momentum could be building for Aston Martin and Honda after a terrible start for this alliance.

Orihara believes positive steps have been taken in how the Aston Martin and Honda union is rubbing along.

“We have developed our relationship between Aston Martin Aramco and Honda,” he said.

“Not only trackside, but also on the factory side.

“Our relationship was good at the beginning, but also through the tough moments, our relationship has been built up through the season, and now I think we are in quite a good position in the relationship.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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